Army vs. Navy live stream: Watch Armed Forces football game online

There's only one Division I college football game on the schedule this weekend, but it's a great one.

Army will battle Navy at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday in the 119th installment of a matchup that dates to 1890.

The Midshipmen have dominated the service acadamies' rivalry for much of the 21st century, but the Cadets recently flipped the script, beating Navy in 2016 and 2017 after losing 14 straight.

Army is favored again this season, entering with a 9-2 record with losses to Duke and Oklahoma (in overtime). The Midshipmen are 3-9 and en route to their first losing season since 2011.

There won't be many NFL prospects in this game, but at least one NFL head coach will be paying close attention. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whose father was a coach and scout at Navy, is an avid Navy supporter and spoke at length about the rivalry Friday.

Belichick's long-snapper, Joe Cardona, also attended Navy and will be pulling for a Midshipmen upset.

Here's how and when to watch Army vs. Navy online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports



