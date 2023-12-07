Army vs. Navy: Betting America's Game

For the first time in the 124-year history of the Army-Navy game, the Cadets and Midshipmen will meet on the gridiron in New England. Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA is the site for one of the great rivalries in all of sports.

Navy leads the series with a record of 62-54-7. The Midshipmen reeled off 14 straight wins from 2002-2015 but the Cadets have won five of the last seven editions of America’s Game.

Army is favored by 2½ at BetMGM with the Over/Under set at 27.5. Until Army’s thrilling 20-17 win in 2OT last season, the Under had cashed the previous 16 editions of the rivalry.

This season, the Black Knights (5-6) weathered a 5-game losing streak in the middle of their season punctuated by a 62-0 loss at LSU and a 21-14 setback at home to UMASS. Ugly! However, the next week their season turned with a resounding 23-3 win over previously undefeated and ranked Air Force. Jeff Monken and the Black Knights have not lost since and are poised to take the Commander in Chief Trophy with a win over Navy.

Navy (5-6) takes the field for their final game of the season having won two of their last three games. The key to their success is their defense. In their five wins, the Midshipmen have allowed a total of 30 points. Stingy to say the least! Brian Newberry will need that defense to show up if he hopes to claim victory in his inaugural game as head coach of the Midshipmen.

The boys from Bet the EDGE discussed America’s Game on today’s edition of Bet the EDGE.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) did not hesitate to divulge his play for the game.

“We are riding with the Black Knights…I love this Army team. I love their identity offensively. I love just in general the fact that this game is in New England which is a little bit of a regional advantage for the Black Knights. I know that every location is neutral for these teams, but I particularly think the Maryland locations favor Navy and the New England locations favor Army. But whatever the case is the advantages that Army brings into this contest cannot be undersold. I bet Army at 2½ pretty aggressively. It's out to three total that is as low as 27 and a half.”

He continued.

“It's definitely going to be a low-scoring contest. And I think the deciding factor for me to get behind Army in this one is the 4th down aggressiveness of the Army coach. This guy (Monken) does not leave any free points on the field. He goes after the high leverage fourth downs at a rate that just makes my heart happy so let's go Army.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is the champion of Unders so no shock he is banking on a low-scoring game.

“I think we see similar to what we see every single year. These teams run the clock eating up time of possession where they both rank Top 5 in the country…I do think that considering the third down defense, how much they know about each other and just what happens every single year, the Under is always the best bet. So, I did play Under 31½, Under 30, Under 29½, and Under 28.”

The winning side gets a weekend pass for their entire school but more importantly, bragging rights for at least the next 365 days.

Enjoy America’s Game.

