Army vs. Navy: Best anytime scorer touchdown bets

The Army Black Knights celebrate in the locker room after a 28-21 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Michie Stadium.

The college football regular season is over, but we are far from finished. Bowl season is upon us, but among all the bowl comes the most American game of them all. The Army-Navy game is so American, in fact, that it's been called "America's Game" by many fans around the nation.

Army and Navy are in very different ways at the moment. While the Black Knights are on a three-game win streak and are coming off a stellar 28-21 win over Coastal Carolina, the Midshipmen have lost three of their last five and just got smashed by SMU. Army also had a much tougher schedule, with games against two ACC teams, an AAC team, and the Sun Belt champions, Troy.

Although Army won the most recent game in 2022, the Black Knights have a losing record (54-62-7) against the Midshipmen. Army has won five of the last seven, but prior to that stretch, Navy won 14 straight against Army.

Here's a look at your best bet for anytime scores.

Army vs. Navy Props: Best Anytime TD Bets

Navy RB Eli Heidenreich (+350)

Let's be real. There probably will not be a ton of touchdowns in this game, but at +360 odds, Navy running back Eli Heidenreich is a decent bang-for-your-buck option. While he has not scored in any of the Midshipmen's last three games, he had scored in three straight games prior.

His workload has also been ramping up, posting a season-high five carries on Nov. 11 and upping that high to eight carries in the Midshipmen's most recent game against Southern Methodist. That may not seem like a lot of carries, and it's not, but Heidenreich is also used a decent amount as a pass-catcher. In fact, four of his five touchdowns on the season have come through the air.

Heidenreich is averaging 21.7 yards per catch on the season. He's a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Of anyone on Navy, Heidenreich is the best bet to get into the end zone.

Army QB Bryson Daily (+205)

Daily may be Army's quarterback, but he also leads the team in rushing touchdowns this year with 7, more than double the next closest player, Jakobi Buchanan (3). Most importantly though, Daily has scored four touchdowns over his last four games. While the Midshipmen have been pretty stout against the run this year, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry and only 12 rushing touchdowns, Daily is too hot to avoid right now. He's got the best odds of anyone in this game for a reason.

How to watch Army vs. Navy: TV and streaming

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount +, CBS Sports App

Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen lines, betting trends

The Black Knights are favorites to defeat the Midshipmen, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Friday evening:

Spread: Army (-2.5)

Moneyline: Army (-145); Navy (+120)

Over/under: 28

