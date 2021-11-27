Army vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Army vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Army (7-3), Liberty (7-4)

Army vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

What happened to the Liberty offense?

It’s experienced, QB Malik Willis is red hot on the NFL scouting circuit, Hugh Freeze knows how to coach up attacks, and …

It just fizzled last week in an ugly 42-14 home loss to Louisiana.

Liberty has been able to beat UMass, North Texas, and that’s about it over the second half of the season. there’s a turnover problem, the defense has been just okay, and Army should be able to take advantage of all of it.

The Knights are DESTROYING teams in the time of possession battle – even more than usual – leading the nation by holding the ball for close to 37 minutes a game. But …

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty really is better than it’s looked over the last month.

The run defense has held up well, the offense is good at holding on to the ball and controlling the clock on its own, and there should be enough pressure from the defensive front to at least keep Army’s ground attack from taking full control.

Willis has the downfield passing ability to push Army’s secondary just like Wake Forest did in its 70-56 win, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Army has been strong …

Against Bucknell, UMass, UConn, and a whole slew of mediocre teams. It beat Air Force in overtime, but that’s against a mirror image team – those games are always low scoring and close.

Liberty hasn’t been playing all that well, but the offense will take over in the second half to overcome the 250 yards from the Army ground game. Willis and this group won’t lose the regular season finale.

Army vs Liberty Prediction, Lines

Liberty 30, Army 23

Line: Liberty -3.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

