Army vs. Houston: Armed Forces Bowl preview and predictions

Army’s Kelvin Hopkins has scored 12 rushing touchdowns and thrown for six. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Army (10-2) vs. Houston (8-4)

Location: Fort Worth | When: Dec. 22 (3:30 p.m. ET) | TV: ESPN | Line: Army -4

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Army: The Black Knights opened the season with a 20-point loss to Duke. Things got a lot better since there. Army beat Liberty and Hawaii and then fell to Oklahoma 28-21 in the closest win the Sooners have had all season. All Army has done since then is win eight-straight games, including victories over Air Force and Navy to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy again.

Houston: The Cougars started the season 7-1. The only loss came in a 63-49 shootout against Texas Tech on Sept. 15. The Cougars knocked off then-undefeated South Florida 57-36 on Oct. 27 and immediately jumped into the top 25 at No. 17. Things went sideways from there. A road loss to SMU followed by a home loss to Temple. Houston rebounded with a win over Tulane but then lost to Memphis to end the season. That Tulane win was costly as QB D’Eriq King suffered a knee injury. He ends the season with 50 total touchdowns.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

This game isn’t as easy of a sell without marquee players like King and defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who won’t play as he prepares for the NFL, on the field. But the Cougars still have a talented offense and Army’s triple-option is always fun to watch, especially after Houston fired defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio. This is the best team Army has had in a long time.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kelvin Hopkins, QB, Army: Hopkins is the team’s second-leading rusher with 852 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he’s handing the ball off, he’s giving it to Darnell Woolfolk, the team’s leading rusher. Woolfolk has 210 carries and Hopkins has 197. No other Army player has more than 69. Hopkins has been pretty efficient through the air too. He’s 48-of-90 passing for 956 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He averages over 10 yards an attempt, so when Army throws the ball, it goes big.

Houston’s Austin Robinson leads the team in tackles. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Austin Robinson, LB, Houston: Robinson transferred to Houston from Texas-San Antonio where he began his college career as a quarterback. Seriously. He threw 146 passes in 2014 as a freshman and threw one touchdown and five interceptions in eight games. He transferred after sitting out the 2015 season and switched to defense at Houston, where he’s emerged as the Cougars’ leading tackler. Robinson has 115 stops and 13 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2018. Without Oliver on the field, Robinson will the man to stop for the Army offense.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Army: Only the most wins in school history. Army has already hit 10 wins for just the third time and has never gotten to 11 wins. Army can also win a bowl in three straight seasons for the first time.

Houston: The Cougars haven’t won a bowl game since that famous Peach Bowl win over Florida State at the end of the 2015 season. A win would end the bowl losing streak and give Major Applewhite a nine-win season in his second year as head coach.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Army 28, Houston 27

Sam Cooper: Army 35, Houston 30

Pat Forde: Army 34, Houston 28

