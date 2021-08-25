Army vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Georgia State prediction and game preview.

Army vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPNU

Army (0-0) vs Georgia State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

The Georgia State defense will once again be good at getting into the backfield, but it doesn’t have all the parts that got the job done last season.

The Panthers are breaking in a slew of new starting linebackers – hardly a plus when dealing the Army running game – but the real concern might be on the other side.

The Army defense is always helped by an offense that holds the ball for close to 35 minutes a game, but it’s going to be good again on its own. The Black Knights were No. 1 in the nation in total defense, and now they’re led by one of the strongest secondaries yet in the Jeff Monken era.

Why Georgia State Will Win

It’s the system as well as the players.

Georgia State might have a slew of replacements on the defensive front seven, but the D that was amazing at getting into the backfield in 2020 should be able to get behind the line again.

Yes, the Army secondary should be a plus, but the Georgia State passing game is good enough to provide a push. Cornelious Brown is a terrific quarterback who should take his game up a few notches, the receiving corps is loaded with experience, and all five starters return to an O line that should be among the best in the Sun Belt.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State has the talent and experience in place to be strong every time out, but Army has more than enough of the 2020 offense returning to keep the fun going.

The Black Knight backfield will be consistent and explosive enough to control the game and the clock, and the defense will do its job to overcome a few good Panther scoring drives to own third downs early in the second half.

Army will go Army. It’ll have the ball for over 35 minutes and make the other side press.

Army vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Army 28, Georgia State 24

Georgia State -3, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

