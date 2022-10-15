Army vs Colgate prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Army vs Colgate How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (1-4), Colgate (1-4)

Army vs Colgate Game Preview

Why Colgate Will Win

The Raiders have a whole slew of problems, but the run defense isn’t too bad.

There’s no pass rush, but that doesn’t matter against Army. Colgate’s offense doesn’t have a turnover problem and it doesn’t beat itself with a ton of penalties.

Army’s offense has been awful, but it’s not operating at peak efficiency. The running game isn’t quite as dominant as it should be and the defense isn’t holding up like it needs to, but …

Why Army Will Win

The Knights are catching a break against a Colgate team that’s not going put a ton of points up on the board.

The running game is okay, but the passing attack doesn’t rip off yards in chunks. Worst of all, it doesn’t hit its third down tries and doesn’t control the clock.

No, Army’s offense isn’t operating like it should, but it should be able to keep the ball for well over 35 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Army is overdue for a strong performance.

It couldn’t stop screwing up in the loss to Georgia State, and is never had much of a chance against Wake Forest. This week it’ll go on two early scoring drives and crank down the clock from there. Colgate won’t have the O to keep up.

Army vs Colgate Prediction, Line

Army 44, Colgate 10

Line: Army -28.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Army vs Colgate Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News