Army vs Bucknell prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Army vs Bucknell How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (5-3), Bucknell (1-8)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Army vs Bucknell Game Preview

Why Bucknell Will Win

The Bison don’t often beat themselves.

There aren’t a lot of penalties, they don’t have a massive turnover problem, and they’re decent at finishing off drives they get the chance – at least over the last few games.

To have any chance in this, they have to be at least +2 in the turnover battle. The problem for Army is that the defense doesn’t take the ball away. Bucknell has to force a few fumbles – it’s good at coming up with recoveries – and has to take advantage of every opportunity because …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Army Will Win

You know how most football teams like to score points? Yeah, Bucknell doesn’t really do that.

The Bison offense failed to score more than six points in four of the fist five games and average just 9.8 points per outing. That’s one side of the ball

The run defense is a bigger problem.

There aren’t any plays behind the line and the run defense struggles to come up with stops. Army should be able to run at will.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

Coming off the win over Air Force, Army busted through a three-game losing streak and now can become bowl eligible win.

This will be a scrimmage.

Bucknell doesn’t control the clock, can’t score, and it doesn’t holt up against the run. Army will go on a few long marches to control the game from the start. It’ll be over by halftime.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Army vs Bucknell Prediction, Lines

Story continues

Army 56, Bucknell 3

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings