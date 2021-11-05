Army vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Army vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Army (4-3), Air Force (6-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Army vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

The Army rushing offense is still the Army rushing offense.

It was great to start, it struggled – by Army’s standards – against Ball State with just over 200 yards, and he was stuffed by the great Wisconsin D. 416 yards on the ground against Wake Forest later, it’s back to doing what it does.

Air Force is amazing at controlling the clock. It’s second in the nation in time of possession – Army is No. 1, and by a whopping two-plus minutes a game.

Air Force is amazing against the run. It’s allowing just under 100 yards per game – Army is better, allowing 93 yards per game.

On the flip side …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Air Force Will Win

Air Force has a better all-around defense.

Yeah, Army might be great defensively, but it only stopped a slew of mediocre running games – Wisconsin was able to run for close to 200 yards.

Air Force has stuffed a few strong ground games – it kept San Diego State to 157 – and it already dealt with an option attack holding Navy to just 36 yards in a dominant 23-3 win.

Of course, neither side is all that great at throwing the ball, but Air Force does it a wee bit more. For those few times either side goes up top, the Air Force secondary is stronger.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a low scoring game – as always.

These two always place close, tight battles that come down to a few mistakes and a few key stops. These two do the exact same thing – with slightly different styles – but the main different will be the takeaways.

Story continues

Air Force has forced 11 turnovers, Army has forced six – with just one in the last three games – and at home, Air Force will get that one extra stop.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Army vs Air Force Prediction, Lines

Air Force 20, Army 17

Line: Air Force -2.5, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings