Army stuns SEC’s Missouri on last-second field goal
It isn’t as good as beating Navy. However, Army is going to savor its victory over Missouri, from the vaunted SEC, in Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl.
The Black Knights of the Hudson got a field goal from Cole Tally on the last place of the game to earn a 24-22 victory as time expired.
Tally was 1-of-4 on attempts of 40 yards or longer before connecting on his game-winner.
He didn’t need a second chance but would have gotten one because the penalty flag that flew was because Missouri had two players wearing No. 6 on the field during the play.
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 23, 2021
The winning march covered 51 yards over 1:11 and took 8 plays.
It came after Missouri had taken a 22-21 lead on Brady Cook’s 6-yard TD pass to Keke Chism.
The Tigers went for a 2-point conversion but Cook missed a wide-open Dawson Downing with the pass.
Army won the Armed Forces Bowl despite having to use a trio of quarterbacks. The Cadets did have 95 yards passing, including a TD throw from Tyhier Tyler to Brandon Walters in the fourth quarter.
Army, which lost to Navy in its previous game, finished the season at 9-4.
Army’s first P5 win since 2017 against Duke. They’d come agonizingly close since then.
34-14 loss at Duke
28-21 OT loss at Oklahoma
24-21 OT loss at Michigan
24-21 bowl loss to West Virginia
20-14 loss at Wisconsin
70-56 loss to Wake Forest
24-22 bowl win over Missouri
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 23, 2021
Missouri, the first SEC team to play in a bowl game in 2021, fell to 6-7.