Army staff sergeant, 38, aspires to college golf career following 20 years in military

Jonathan Shuskey grew up in Thomasville, North Carolina, where his family belonged to a small country church with about 60 members. On Sundays, a group of men from the Temple Heights Baptist Church would head over to nearby Blair Park Golf Course or Oak Hollow for an afternoon round. Shuskey asked his dad for a set of clubs so that he could tag along.

That first set, like so many first sets, was too big for the 12-year-old but he didn’t care. The curious boy never took a lesson, just tried to figure out the game the best he could.

Shuskey didn’t leave Thomasville until he joined the Army in 2001, one week before the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11 in New York.

“I would love to sit here and tell you I joined the Army out of some patriotic feeling,” said Shuskey. “I joined the Army simply because I wasn’t sure if I was ready to go to college.”

The United States wasn’t at war when Shuskey joined the Army. But he has since re-enlisted four times and completed five combat deployments. The patriotic feeling came and then never left.

“I’m an infantryman,” he said. “We’re the ground fighters.”

Shuskey in Afghanistan, 2018

Now a staff sergeant and father of four serving in Fort Benning, Georgia, Shuskey is set to retire from the military next fall. His next goal: play golf college.

Shuskey spent nine months in Afghanistan in 2018 and competed the following year on the All-Army golf team. Knowing that 2021 would be his final year in the service, Shuskey started thinking about what comes next. Because he can use his GI Bill to help pay for school, Shuskey figures his plus-3 handicap and unusual resume makes him a low-risk/high reward option for college programs.

“I may even be older than the head coach of the team in some situations,” he said, “but after 20 years in the military I’m pretty good at following orders. It doesn’t matter where they’re coming from. If that guy outranks you, you listen.”

Shuskey read about Tim Frisby, the 39-year-old father of six who played football for Lou Holtz at South Carolina after serving in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Puggy Blackmon, a longtime golf coach at South Carolina who has since retired, remembers the instant celebrity status that Frisby enjoyed on campus thanks to a crush of media interest.

“They called him ‘Pops,’ ” said Blackmon. Frisby also had a job at Home Depot while he went back to school.

While Blackmon wasn’t in the locker room with Frisby and Holtz, he understands firsthand the kind of impact an older player can have on a college team.

Blackmon came into his freshman year at Carson-Newman in the early 70’s needing a “strong kick in the pants.” It was there that he met Jerry Brittingham, a 30-year-old father of two who was not only Blackmon’s resident dorm manager but golf teammate, too. Brittingham was there to become a minister and the players called him “Big Daddy.”

“If I had to point to one person that I would have to thank every day for a lot of my success,” said Blackmon, “I have to look at him. He was that role model, mentor. When I got into a gray area, I just simply said, ‘What would Big Daddy do?’ ”

Garison Lyman picked up golf in the eighth grade and finished 10th in the state while playing for Escalante (Utah) High School. After graduation, he went into the work force for several years before joining the Army in 2011.

