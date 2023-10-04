Army running back Tyrell Robinson may see return vs. Boston College, Fortner moves up
The fifth depth chart of the season for Army football has just one change in the starting lineup headed into this Saturday’s home game with Boston College. The Black Knights bowed at Syracuse two weeks ago and is coming off a bye week.
The big news is the remote possibility that injured running back Tyrell Robinson may return to action for the first time in a year … or not. He is listed as one of the six interchangeable running backs for the B.C. game but head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher remained very non-committal to the decision.
His timetable: “As soon as he is ready and our trainers agree that he’s ready,’’ Monken told the Times Herald-Record.
“It’s a physical feeling. He obviously lost a lot of time off the field physically and … just being confident – when you have an injury like that (it’s) just being confident to do all of the things that you need to as a player: to accelerate, to cut, to get tackled.
“You’re playing a fast, physical game, and so when you’ve had your leg in a brace and you’ve had a doctor in there, tying things back together,’ there’s a mental piece to that (and) the confidence that’s got to come back as well.
“I think he’s really close. Our trainers (are) confident that he’s very close. I think the last straw is really T-Rob deciding, ‘I can do it and I’m ready to do it.’ … As I said, he may play this weekend.’’
Robinson was perhaps the most exciting offensive threat Army possessed in 2022. He rushed for 321 yards, caught seven passes for 135 and was the kick return specialist. His season came to an end with a serious left knee injury in the October 8 game at Wake Forest. There was hope he could return for preseason camp but didn’t return to team activities until recently. Monken said Robinson is participating in practice but has not been permitted to take contact.
“He’s a guy we value as a player,’’ Monken said. “He’s one of our most explosive players … hopefully he will be one of our most explosive players when he comes back and time will tell on that. I know our players will be really excited to see him back out there … they love T-Rob and I’ll be excited for him.’’
At full health, Robinson brings an element of speed to a backfield that has morphed under Thatcher’s new gun option offense. He could also provide a breakaway threat on special teams.
Thatcher arrived in January so he’s never seen Robinson in a live game, only on video.
“He is one of the more explosive guys,’’ he said. “Whenever he’s ready, that’s going to be good.’’
For the Boston College game, Kalib Fortner is listed as starter at one of the inside linebacker spots – he was No. 2 at Syracuse, behind Spencer Jones, who was bumped from the two-deep.
On the two-deep, Matthew Adoghe supplants Tanner Blevins at right guard and Simon Delinger does the same with Shayne Buckingham at right tackle. At the other inside backer spot, Brett Gerena moves ahead of Camden O’Gara on the second squad. At cornerback, Damon Washington replaces Donavon Platt on the second team.
Saturday's noon game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Offense
Quarterback
No. 13 Bryson Daily
No. 10 Dewayne Coleman
No. 7 Champ Harris
Running back (expect all to play)
No. 8 Hayden Reed
No. 22 Miles Stewart
No. 27 Markel Johnson
No. 21 Tyrell Robinson
No. 33 Jakobi Buchanan
No. 26 Kanye Udoh
Wide receiver
No. 15 Noah Short
No. 3 Ay'Jaun Marshall
No. 1 Zach Mundell
Wide receiver
No. 11 Isaiah Alston
No. 82 Veshe Daniyan
Wide receiver
No. 80 Liam Fortner
No. 87 Casey Reynolds
Tight end
No. 88 Josh Lingenfelter
No. 32 Tyson Riley or No. 85 David Crossan
Center
No. 51 Brady Small
No. 64 Beau Lombardi
Right guard
No. 65 Lucas Scott
No. 69 Matthew Adoghe
Right tackle
No. 60 Connor Finucane
No. 74 Simon Delinger
Left guard
No. 68 Jackson Filipowicz
No. 62 Sam Barczak
Left tackle
No. 70 David Hoyt
No. 77 Jordyn Boobie Law
Defense
Nose tackle
No. 95 Kyle Lewis
No. 96 Darius Richardson
Defensive lineman
No. 99 Chris Frey
No. 92 Jack Latore
Defensive lineman
No. 52 Austin Hill
No. 44 Nathaniel Smith
Outside linebacker
No. 49 Jackson Powell
No. 91 Trey Sofia
Outside linebacker
No. 7 Jimmy Ciarlo
No. 23 Chance Keith
Inside linebacker
No. 31 Leo Lowin
No. 34 Brett Gerena
Inside linebacker
No. 53 Kalib Fortner
No. 34 Tano Letuli
Cornerback
No. 4 Jabari Moore
No. 28 Donavon Platt
Cornerback
No. 10 Cameron Jones
No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul
Strong safety
No. 26 Quendrelin Hammonds
No. 9 Aaron Bibbins
Free safety
No. 6 Max Di Domenico
No. 20 Casey Larkin
Special teams
Punter
No. 82 Cooper Allan
No. 19 Billy Boehlke
Kicker
No. 94 Cole Talley (kickoffs)
or No. 15 Quinn Maretzki (PAT, FG)
Long snapper
No. 67 Cole McCutcheon
No. 52 Austin Hill
Kick return
No. 22 Miles Stewart
No. 10 Cameron Jones, No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul
Punt returner
No. 10 Cameron Jones
No. 4 Jabari Moore
