Army running back Tyrell Robinson may see return vs. Boston College, Fortner moves up

The fifth depth chart of the season for Army football has just one change in the starting lineup headed into this Saturday’s home game with Boston College. The Black Knights bowed at Syracuse two weeks ago and is coming off a bye week.

The big news is the remote possibility that injured running back Tyrell Robinson may return to action for the first time in a year … or not. He is listed as one of the six interchangeable running backs for the B.C. game but head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher remained very non-committal to the decision.

His timetable: “As soon as he is ready and our trainers agree that he’s ready,’’ Monken told the Times Herald-Record.

“It’s a physical feeling. He obviously lost a lot of time off the field physically and … just being confident – when you have an injury like that (it’s) just being confident to do all of the things that you need to as a player: to accelerate, to cut, to get tackled.

“You’re playing a fast, physical game, and so when you’ve had your leg in a brace and you’ve had a doctor in there, tying things back together,’ there’s a mental piece to that (and) the confidence that’s got to come back as well.

“I think he’s really close. Our trainers (are) confident that he’s very close. I think the last straw is really T-Rob deciding, ‘I can do it and I’m ready to do it.’ … As I said, he may play this weekend.’’

Robinson was perhaps the most exciting offensive threat Army possessed in 2022. He rushed for 321 yards, caught seven passes for 135 and was the kick return specialist. His season came to an end with a serious left knee injury in the October 8 game at Wake Forest. There was hope he could return for preseason camp but didn’t return to team activities until recently. Monken said Robinson is participating in practice but has not been permitted to take contact.

“He’s a guy we value as a player,’’ Monken said. “He’s one of our most explosive players … hopefully he will be one of our most explosive players when he comes back and time will tell on that. I know our players will be really excited to see him back out there … they love T-Rob and I’ll be excited for him.’’

At full health, Robinson brings an element of speed to a backfield that has morphed under Thatcher’s new gun option offense. He could also provide a breakaway threat on special teams.

Thatcher arrived in January so he’s never seen Robinson in a live game, only on video.

“He is one of the more explosive guys,’’ he said. “Whenever he’s ready, that’s going to be good.’’

For the Boston College game, Kalib Fortner is listed as starter at one of the inside linebacker spots – he was No. 2 at Syracuse, behind Spencer Jones, who was bumped from the two-deep.

On the two-deep, Matthew Adoghe supplants Tanner Blevins at right guard and Simon Delinger does the same with Shayne Buckingham at right tackle. At the other inside backer spot, Brett Gerena moves ahead of Camden O’Gara on the second squad. At cornerback, Damon Washington replaces Donavon Platt on the second team.

Saturday's noon game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Offense

Quarterback

No. 13 Bryson Daily

No. 10 Dewayne Coleman

No. 7 Champ Harris

Running back (expect all to play)

No. 8 Hayden Reed

No. 22 Miles Stewart

No. 27 Markel Johnson

No. 21 Tyrell Robinson

No. 33 Jakobi Buchanan

No. 26 Kanye Udoh

Wide receiver

No. 15 Noah Short

No. 3 Ay'Jaun Marshall

No. 1 Zach Mundell

Wide receiver

No. 11 Isaiah Alston

No. 82 Veshe Daniyan

Wide receiver

No. 80 Liam Fortner

No. 87 Casey Reynolds

Tight end

No. 88 Josh Lingenfelter

No. 32 Tyson Riley or No. 85 David Crossan

Center

No. 51 Brady Small

No. 64 Beau Lombardi

Right guard

No. 65 Lucas Scott

No. 69 Matthew Adoghe

Right tackle

No. 60 Connor Finucane

No. 74 Simon Delinger

Left guard

No. 68 Jackson Filipowicz

No. 62 Sam Barczak

Left tackle

No. 70 David Hoyt

No. 77 Jordyn Boobie Law

Defense

Nose tackle

No. 95 Kyle Lewis

No. 96 Darius Richardson

Defensive lineman

No. 99 Chris Frey

No. 92 Jack Latore

Defensive lineman

No. 52 Austin Hill

No. 44 Nathaniel Smith

Outside linebacker

No. 49 Jackson Powell

No. 91 Trey Sofia

Outside linebacker

No. 7 Jimmy Ciarlo

No. 23 Chance Keith

Inside linebacker

No. 31 Leo Lowin

No. 34 Brett Gerena

Inside linebacker

No. 53 Kalib Fortner

No. 34 Tano Letuli

Cornerback

No. 4 Jabari Moore

No. 28 Donavon Platt

Cornerback

No. 10 Cameron Jones

No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul

Strong safety

No. 26 Quendrelin Hammonds

No. 9 Aaron Bibbins

Free safety

No. 6 Max Di Domenico

No. 20 Casey Larkin

Special teams

Punter

No. 82 Cooper Allan

No. 19 Billy Boehlke

Kicker

No. 94 Cole Talley (kickoffs)

or No. 15 Quinn Maretzki (PAT, FG)

Long snapper

No. 67 Cole McCutcheon

No. 52 Austin Hill

Kick return

No. 22 Miles Stewart

No. 10 Cameron Jones, No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul

Punt returner

No. 10 Cameron Jones

No. 4 Jabari Moore

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army running back Tyrell Robinson may see return versus Boston College