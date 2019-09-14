Army rebounds to upend Texas-San Antonio, 31-13 Army quarterback Jabari Laws (1) celebrates with teammates J.B. Hunter (55) and Kell Walker after running for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Army bounced back from an emotional loss to roll past Texas-San Antonio 31-13 Saturday at the Alamodome.

The Black Knights' triple-option offense continued to confound after nearly upsetting then seventh-ranked Michigan on Sept. 7 before falling 24-21 in double overtime in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Army coach Jeff Monken made a last-minute switch at quarterback against UTSA, starting Jabari Laws in place of Kevin Hokins Jr. The Black Knights had their most prolific output of the season.

Army (2-1) generated season-highs in total yards with 358 and rushing yards with 340 against UTSA (1-2).

The Black Knights scored 53 seconds into the game, driving 75 yards on three plays capped by Kell Walker's 26-yard rushing touchdown.

Walker added a second rushing touchdown and Laws and Connor Slomka each added one to propel Army.

UTSA's initial touchdown came on a two-yard dive by quarterback Lowell Narcisse. The Roadrunners scored after converting on fourth-and-eight at the Black Knights' 33-yard line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights continue to thrive under Monken. Army has won three straight bowl games and closed last season with 13 straight victories. The offense continues to dazzle but the defense is limiting opponents to 281 yards per game this season.

UTSA: Frank Wilson is off to another slow start in his fourth season in charge of the Roadrunners. UTSA is 1-2 despite returning 15 starters from last season's team that opened 0-3. The Roadrunners started 0-3 in 2016 and qualified for the New Mexico Bowl but are 5-12 over the past three seasons. Wilson has one year remaining on a five-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season.

UP NEXT

Army: Welcomes Morgan State to Michie Stadium next Saturday. The Black Knights throttled the Bears 60-3 in their previous matchup, Nov. 19, 2016, at West Point, N.Y.

UTSA: Opens Conference USA by traveling to North Texas Saturday. The Roadrunners are 3-3 against the Mean Green but have lost two straight, including a 24-21 loss Nov. 24, 2018, at the Alamodome.