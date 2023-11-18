Army piles up 365 yards, 3 TD in former triple option offense, stunning Coastal Carolina

WEST POINT – Head coach Jeff Monken was looking for an answer to Army’s stagnant offense, so he turned to the one true thing that has carried the team to all of its recent success.

For one day at least, the Black Knights returned to the triple option that has made Army one of the top rushing teams every season. Taking every snap under center – rather than the new shotgun look employed this year – Army surprised Coastal Carolina with 62 run plays and 365 rushing yards in a 28-21 victory over the Chanticleers, a powerhouse from the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal (7-4) headed into the game with a five-game win streak and as 3-point favorites.

Monken said he didn’t anticipate running the triple option all game, but as long as the Chanticleers couldn’t stop it, he was going to keep using it.

Senior Day at Michie Stadium proved to be Throwback Saturday as fullback workhorses Tyson Riley and Jakobi Buchanan returned to their roles of yesteryear and relied on an experienced offensive line to open the holes and provide the blocks. Each back had 12 carries, Riley posting his second career 100-yard day (112 in all) and Buchanan 60, once again with no negative yardage plays, for which he has built his reputation.

Army running back Tyson Riley (32) runs the ball against Coastal Carolina during the first half at Michie Stadium. Danny Wild, USA TODAY Sports

Toss in quarterback Bryson Daily’s hard-charging 99 yards on 22 attempts and the Black Knights rolled up their best rushing effort of the season, or 172 yards better than their seasonal average.

Also reminiscent of recent seasons, Army grinded out two 75-yard touchdown drives to open the game. Riley went over the left side from 2 yards to cap the first series for a 7-0 lead. Daily went over the right side from the 1 – on his third try inside the 5 – for a 14-7 lead with 10:19 left in the half. A video review on the previous play showed Daily’s knee went down before he lost the ball while trying to stretch over the line.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) celebrates his touchdown against Coastal Carolina during the first half at Michie Stadium. Danny Wild, USA TODAY Sports

There was special teams success for the second week in a row, again on a punt block. Brett Gerena rushed the middle for the block of Coastal punter Evan Crenshaw and Jabril Williams returned it 37 yards for a 21-7 lead – it was Williams who had the block leading to the Elo Modozie touchdown against Holy Cross.

However, that left time for Coastal to fuel a scoring drive. Army defensive back Jabari Moore allowed Jameson Tucker to race past him for a catch and 31-yard score with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.

Army’s defense got a three-play stop to open the third. Quindrelin Hammonds swooped in to pick off Jarrett Guest in the end zone on a third down-and-goal rollout from the 5.

Guest was the surprise starter, though Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody told Monken he had a hunch. Three-time Sun Belt player of the year, quarterback Grayson McCall, is out with a concussion and backup Ethan Vasko was also dinged up. McCall has 10,005 career passing yards, which included 174 and three scores as Coastal beat Army 38-28 in the 2022 season opener in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which was the teams’ only other meeting.

Army took a 28-14 lead on its first possession of the second half. Riley ignited the crowd with a broken-field run of 44 yards on the first play. Ay’Jaun Marshall played his best game of the season, adding an 11-yard run on the next snap and capping the four-play drive with an 18-yard sprint off a toss play, racing to the end zone with no defender even close by and finger pointing to the crowd.

Coastal made it interesting with a final-minute touchdown. Guest threw up a ball that 6-foot-4 receiver Sam Pinckney ripped away from 6-foot defensive back Casey Larkin for a 31-yard touchdown. Coastal’s ensuing pooch kick on an onsides attempt was covered by Tyrell Robinson and Daily took three knees to end the game.

Army (5-6) has gained momentum at the right time of the season, with consecutive wins over conference contenders Air Force (23-9) and Coastal, plus the victory over Holy Cross (17-14), one of the best schools in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Army has three weeks off until the all-important Navy clash on Dec. 9, in Foxborough, Mass. The Black Knights can claim their 10th Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win over the Midshipmen.

