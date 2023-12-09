Army outlasts Navy with goal-line stand in final seconds

The annual Army-Navy game had a dramatic finish and a long review before the Cadets escaped with a 17-11 victory on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Navy trailed 17-3 in the fourth quarter but rallied. The Middies got a TD pass to close within nine and then drove the field after a terrible Army punt.

In the final seconds, Navy QB Tai Lavatai attempted to score on a quarterback sneak/push.

The call on the field was Lavatai was stopped short.

Officials reviewed the play and the second look went on and on before they announced the original call stood.

IT CANNOT GET CLOSER. ARMY STOPS NAVY AT THE GOAL LINE. pic.twitter.com/Lf6d7KHsDR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023



Army took a snap with three seconds left and QB Bryson Daily ran out of the back of the end zone for a Navy safety, closing the game as a six-point Army victory.

The points that proved to be the difference in the game came on a scoop-and-score by Kalib Fortner.

The Army linebacker stripped the ball from Lavatai’s grasp, picked it up after a bounce, and ran 44 yards for a TD that gave Army a 17-3 lead after the PAT.

ARMY SCOOP AND SCORE! What a play by Kalib Fortner. pic.twitter.com/9HZcqU8siu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023



Army won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy as it beat Air Force earlier in the season. The Cadets improved to 6-6.

Navy dropped to 5-7.

