Army-Navy game live score, updates, highlights from Black Knights vs. Midshipmen 2023 game

For years, the Army-Navy game has marked the official conclusion of the college football regular season. The same will be true when the Black Knights and Midshipmen kick off the 124th edition of America's Game on Saturday.

The Army-Navy game in 2023 will take place in New England for the first time in the game's storied history. The Black Knights (5-6) will kick off against the Midshipmen (5-6, 4-4 AAC play) from the New England Patriots' home of Gillette Stadium, despite traditionally being held in various arenas across Philadelphia.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily will threaten the Navy defense with his dual-threat ability: He has not only 817 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, but also 859 passing yards and six touchdowns to six interceptions.

True freshman Braxton Woodson got the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Midshipmen in their last game, a 59-14 loss to SMU on Nov. 25. Woodson completed nine passes for 71 yards and threw one interception, but rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Check out all the live updates, scores and highlights from the 2023 Army-Navy game:

Army vs. Navy score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Army 0 7 — — 0 Navy 0 0 — — 0

Army vs. Navy live updates, highlights

Second Quarter: Army 7, Navy 0

Touchdown, Army: Black Knights 7, Midshipmen 0

3:46 p.m.: On second-and-goal, Navy was so prepared to stop the run and forgot about Tyson Riley lined up close to the right sideline. Daily quickly notices the mistake and lasers a pass to Riley for the first score of the game.

First Quarter: Army 0, Navy 0

3:40 p.m.: The first quarter comes to a close with the Army having a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

3:38 p.m.: Army keeps it in the hands of Daily to pick up a big first down.

3:34 p.m.: On third-and-6, Daily keeps the ball for four yards. Fourth-and-2 coming up.

3:32 p.m.: Kanye Udoh gets to the right sideline for a 15-yard gain.

3:30 p.m.: Marshall picks up a dozen yards on a pitch after a triple option play to start the drive for Army.

Interception, Army: Black Knights 0, Midshipmen 0

3:28 p.m.: Arline throws a looping ball into the middle of the field, and Max DiDomenico goes up to grab the football and makes a 30-yard return to stifle the Navy drive.

PICK!



The Army defense comes up big. pic.twitter.com/VTz59qvx97 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

3:26 p.m.: Brandon Chatman picks up a first down on a pitch after a triple option play.

3:25 p.m.: Arline runs the read-option and bounces it outside to the right sideline for a first down on third-and-4.

3:24 p.m.: Navy takes over and Arline runs a keeper for five yards.

3:20 p.m.: Army aggressively goes for it on fourth-and-2, but Daily overthrows Noah Short ever so slightly. It will be a turnover on downs and Navy will get the ball back at midfield.

3:19 p.m.: Casey Reynolds hauls in a 10-yard reception to make the third down more manageable.

3:17 p.m.: On a third-and-1 on the opening drive, Army quarterback Bryson Daily runs a quarterback draw to pikc up the first down.

3:15 p.m.: Navy quarterback Arline looks to throw but is forced to scramble. He is dragged down by defensive lineman Kyle Lewis and Navy will punt.

3:13 p.m.: An inside run to Daba Fofana picks up four yards on the first play.

3:12 p.m.: Army won the toss and chose to defer. Navy will start with the football.

3:03 p.m.: The anthem concludes as the 124th edition of the Army-Navy game is just minutes away.

2:29 p.m.: Under an hour away from kick off at Gillette Stadium.

What channel is Army vs. Navy today?

Army vs. Navy will be broadcasted on CBS, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson calling the game from the booth and Jenny Dell reporting from the sidelines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Army vs. Navy start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Black Knights and Midshipmen are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Army vs. Navy betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 7.

Spread: Army (-2.5)

Over/under : 27.5 points

Moneyline: Army -145 | Navy +120

Army football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Army 57, Delaware State 0 Friday, Sept. 15 Army 37, UTSA 29 Saturday, Sept. 23 Syracuse 29, Army 16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Boston College 27, Army 24 Saturday, Oct. 14 Troy 19, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 19 LSU 62, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 28 UMass 21, Army 14 Saturday, Nov. 4 Army 23, No. 25 Air Force 3 Saturday, Nov. 11 Army 17, Holy Cross 14 Saturday, Nov. 18 Army 28, Coastal Carolina 21 Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.)

Navy football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 No. 13 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 BYE Saturday, Sept. 9 Navy 24, Wagner 0 Thursday, Sept. 14 Memphis 28, Navy 24* Saturday, Sept. 23 BYE Saturday, Sept. 30 South Florida 44, Navy 30* Saturday, Oct. 7 Navy 27, North Texas 24* Saturday, Oct. 14 Navy 14, Charlotte 0* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 22 Air Force 17, Navy 6 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Temple 32, Navy 18* Saturday, Nov. 11 Navy 31, UAB 6* Saturday, Nov. 18 East Carolina 10, Navy 0* Saturday, Nov. 25 SMU 59, Navy 14* Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Army (Foxborough, Mass.)

