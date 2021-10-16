Army may be without its best offensive player tonight at Wisconsin

The Army triple-option quarterback is often the team’s leader in nearly every category.

This season, that No. 1 quarterback has been Christian Anderson. The senior has thrown for 187 yards on 15 attempts and rushed for 431 yards and 5 touchdowns on 58 attempts.

Anderson was injured during the team’s 23-10 victory over Miami (Ohio) on September 25. He did not break anything, though reports indicated his rehab was anything but painless.

The Army signal-caller went on to miss the team’s 28-16 loss to Ball State on October 2. They’ve had a bye week since then, but it’s been an injury worth monitoring all week entering tonight’s game.

Army head coach Jeff Monken spoke on Anderson’s practice reps late this week, noting he’s been able to do work but hasn’t taken most of the reps with the 1s.

“Really, the way we’ve practiced forever with this offense is the No. 2 quarterback gets at least as many reps as the No. 1 quarterback,” Monken said. “It’s always been that way…This year, it just happens to work out where we feel like we’ve got a pretty good number of guys that can play. So we’ve sprinkled in all of those guys on the depth chart, the guys you’ve seen already play this year as well as Cade Ballard and Maurice Bellan…So this week with Christian Anderson getting nursed back to health, we’ve actually gotten him into practice and he’s been able to take reps with us. Tyhier Tyler has really gotten most of them with the 1s…I think we’re kind of where we were a couple of weeks ago just in terms of having guys ready.”

Army coach Jeff Monken didn't sound too optimistic that QB Christian Anderson would play against the #Badgers on Saturday. Said he's been getting back into practice, but didn't list him as practicing with the first or second teams. — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) October 14, 2021

We’ll monitor Anderson’s injury throughout the day. Wisconsin will catch a significant break if Tyhier Tyler (40 carries, 109 yards, 5 passes, 26 yards, 1 reception) and others suit up at quarterback.

