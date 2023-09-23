Army loses lineman to scary injury, falters in second half of setback at Syracuse

The pain and disappointment of Army’s second-half letdown was evident following a 29-16 loss at Syracuse on Saturday but it meant little to a Black Knights’ team that was more concerned with the health of a teammate.

Junior lineman Dre Miller was on the receiving end of an inadvertent helmet-to-helmet collision with teammate Trey Sofia as the latter made a tackle early in the fourth quarter. Miller took a step backward and fell to the turf at the JMA Dome. Medical personnel from both schools rushed to his aid and, after 10 minutes, he was placed on a backboard and sent to a nearby trauma facility. Both teams kneeled quietly while Miller was tended to and then surrounded the motorized cart to offer well wishes as he was prepped to depart. Miller was conscious and reported having tingling in his extremities, said head coach Jeff Monken.

Army defensive lineman Dre Miller is carted off the field as his teammates gather around him in the fourth quarter game against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

As if that play wasn’t hard enough to bounce back from, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader sprinted through six Army defenders from 21 yards out on the next snap, staking the Orangemen (4-0) to a 19-point lead before 37,954 indoors.

It was a tale of two halves for both clubs. Army (2-2) executed its two longest scoring drives of the season in the first 29 minutes. The Black Knights went 75 yards on a season-high 17 plays, consuming 9:25 on the opening series, with Jakobi Buchanan bowling over from the 1 – it was his 27th career touchdown, moving him past Heisman winner Doc Blanchard.

Army running back Jakobi Buchanan (33) celebrates his touchdown against Syracuse during the first half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Following two series that did not yield a first down, Army went 19 plays to cover 64 yards, stalling at the Syracuse 21. Quinn Maretzki booted a 38-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead 29 seconds before the break.

Army came into the game as 13 1/2 -point underdogs.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers said his team made “one change” in order to stop Army’s prolific rushing attack and the results were palpable – the Black Knights were held to minus-4 yards in the second half after gaining 129 in the first. Army utilized nine running backs, led by Buchanan’s 22 yards. Kanye Udoh and Markel Johnson each netted 16.

“We didn’t run the ball well,’’ Monken said.

Junior quarterback Bryson Daily had his troubles, too. Take away an 80-yard touchdown to Noah Short with 2:32 to play and Daily completed only eight of 20 throws for 65 yards and he was picked off twice, like he was in the opening 17-13 loss at Louisiana Monroe. While he ran hard for 73 positive yards, Daily was sacked four times for 24 yards.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) runs Syracuse linebacker Leon Lowery (16) in pursuit during the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Army was shut out in the second half was a 10-9 loss at Troy last season.

Maybe Shrader didn’t dazzle much as he did against Purdue the previous weekend – when he rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 184 yards – but he did guide six scoring drives. He completed 21 of 26 throws, most on quick sideline routes that Army never solved. Shrader rushed for 50 yards, LeQuint Allen had 104 and a score and Damien Alford caught nine passes for a career-best 135.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) scores on a 21-yard touchdown Army defensive back Casey Larkin (20) chases in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Jones returned an interception 37 yards on the final play of the first half but was slowed down by a teammate and caught from behind, at the Syracuse 27. Kalib Fortner and Jimmy Ciarlo posted the lone sacks for Army. Austin Hill led with seven total tackles and Casey Larkin and Chris Frey each had five.

Army has a bye week, followed by visits from Boston College on Oct. 7 and Troy on Oct. 14. Then comes a visit to LSU on Oct. 21.

Army defensive back Cameron Jones (10) returns an interception against Syracuse with help from defensive back Jabari Moore (4) and linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (7) on the final play of the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Notes: Army converted three third-down plays and one on fourth on the opening drive. The second scoring drive had two conversions on third and two on fourth. Army proved successful on its first 13 fourth-down conversions this season before getting stopped on an incompletion almost five minutes into the final quarter. … Daily was initially awarded the opening 5-yard touchdown run but a video review showed his knee hitting at the 1; Buchanan got the ensuing scoring carry.

