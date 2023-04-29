Army linebacker Carter does not get selected in NFL Draft, free agency is likely route

The path to the NFL will have to take a detour for Army linebacker Andre Carter II.

The edge rusher did not have his name called through seven rounds and 259 selections in the three-day NFL Draft, hosted in Kansas City. Touted by some as a late first-round or second-round choice, Carter will likely sign a free agent deal with a club in the coming days.

Carter would have become the 29th Army player to be drafted by the NFL, the most recent being defensive back Caleb Campbell by the Lions in 2008 and quarterback Ron McAda by the Packers in 1997 – both were seventh-round picks. Instead, his name was left as the No. 2 best available prospect on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper's list. It had to be a long, disappointing Saturday for Carter, his teammates and the Army faithful, enduring seven hours of televised draft coverage.

Army linebacker Andre Carter II speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Carter ranks second all-time at Army with 20 sacks, trailing only Josh McNary’s 29 from 2007-10). The 2021 season was his breakout season, posting 15.5 sacks to set Army’s single-season mark and rank second nationally. He was selected as a third-team AP All-American (Army’s first choice in 31 years) and second-team pick on Phil Steele’s all-American squad.

As a senior in 2022, Carter posted 41 total tackles (21 solo), 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for lost yardage and two pass breakups. He played in all but two games, missing Oct. 15 against Colgate and Oct. 22 versus Louisiana Monroe because of a concussion. He moved up on Steele’s all-American team, to first squad. Carter posted four tackles in each of his last two games against Navy. He had six tackles in games against Texas San Antonio and Wake Forest. He participated in the Senior Bowl.

Army linebacker Andre Carter II of Army (34) battles wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss (18) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game. Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports

Carter is viewed as something of a project with the expectation he will add more weight to his 6-foot-6 1/2, 256-pound frame – he was only 200 pounds in high school. He was measured at last month's Pro Day at West Point with a wing span of 33 3/8 inches, hand size of 9 ¾. In skill drills, he posted 4.36 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 30 inches in the vertical jump, 9 feet, 1 inch in the broad jump and logged 11 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

“You won’t even recognize him in three years with how much his body will change when he’s on an NFL team,’’ said a scout from one AFC team. “He’s going to be a lot thicker and stronger than what you see on tape right now.’’

Scouts admire Carter’s quick, long first step on his approach from the corner, and he plays to the conclusion of every play. He has ability to quickly adjust and get into rushing lanes.

Army has five other NFL eligible players, some of whom may get signed as free agents in the coming days: defensive back Marquel Broughton; defensive lineman Kwabena Bonsu; defensive wide receiver Braheam Murphy; cornerback Isaiah Morris; and, running back Maurice Bellan. Carter and his teammates participated in a Pro Day at West Point on March 16, when 32 NFL scouts from 27 teams were on hand.

Army has four active NFL players, all of whom were undrafted free agents: Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan; Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen; Steelers defensive back Elijah Riley; and, Eagles offensive lineman Brett Roth.

Recent Army players in the pros included running back Collin Mooney (14 games with the Titans in 2012-13); Josh McNary (49 games with the Colts from 2013-16); and, celebrated offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva (107 games with the Steelers and Ravens from 2015-21). Toth has played 17 games with the Eagles, Christiansen eight games with the Chiefs, Riley has played 17 games with the Eagles, Jets and Steelers (2020-present) and Rhattigan has 19 games with the Seahawks (2021-present).

Army all-time draft history

1945 - DE Barney Poole (Giants); 1946 - B Felix Doc Blanchard (Steelers); 1947 - HB Glenn Davis (Lions); T Tex Coulter (Chicago Cardinals); E Hank Foldberg (Redskins); B Arnold Tucker (Bears); B Herschel Ug Fuson (Giants); E Dick Pitzer (Steelers); 1948 - DB Shorty McWilliams (Bears); 1950 - QB Arnie Galiffa (Packers); 1951 - HB Al Pollard (New York Yanks); E Dan Foldberg (Lions); 1952 - B Vic Pollock (Steelers); 1954 - G Bob Mischak (Browns); 1955 - B Tommy Bell (Eagles); QB Pete Vann (Niners); 1956 - E Don Holleder (Giants); B Pat Uebel (Redskins); T Ron Melnik (Giants); 1958 - T Bill Melnik (Bears); 1959 - G Bob Novogratz (Colts); 1960 - HB Bob Anderson (Giants); E Bill Carpenter (Colts); 1969 - RB Charlie Jarvis (Chargers); TE Gary Steele (Lions); 1997 - QB Ron McAda (Packers); 2008 - DB Caleb Campbell (Lions)

