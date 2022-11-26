Army’s Isaiah Alston makes outrageous catch against UMass

Army was playing UMass on Saturday and the Black Knights of the Hudson delivered a Catch of the Year candidate.

Watch as Isaiah Alston grabs the pass with one hand and manages to keep his balance and gain more yardage against the Minutemen, who came in 1-10.

𝙂𝙀𝙏 𝙐𝙋‼️ Alston with the one-handed grab to help set up Buchanan's TD! #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/tXopWNSaqd — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 26, 2022

The pay was good for 23 yards and was the first pass of the game for Army.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire