Army Golden Knights parachute team to perform during Myrtle Beach Classic in May

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The first day of competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic PGA golf event next month will feature more than just golf.

Members of the elite U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will perform a series of daring maneuvers before they land on the beach area, tournament organizers said. The event is set for 5 p.m. on May 9 and is free to that day’s tournament ticketholders.

The Golden Knights have performed more than 21,000 times throughout the U.S. and 48 foreign countries. Formed in 1959, the team is made up of more than 100 men and women.

The performance is expected to include up to a dozen parachutists doing various maneuvers such as mass freefall formations, baton passing and an array of synchronized canopy formations.

“I have performed more than 3,000 jumps, but it never gets old,” said Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke, 38, who has been a member of the Golden Knights for more than five years. “The adrenaline kicks in as the team is about to exit the aircraft. Everything has an inherent risk, but we are dedicated to showing our country what we can do, and we are excited about meeting the people of Myrtle Beach.”

Tournament director Darren Nelson said the goal is to provide “top-notch entertainment.”

“I think our Thursday crowd will have memories for a lifetime,” he said.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, which is the area’s first PGA Tour event, will take place on May 6-12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Tickets for the tournament are available at myrtlebeachclassic.com.

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

