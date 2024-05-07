Army football team recognized at White House for winning service academy series

President Joe Biden was thrilled on Monday to recognize the Army football team as Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy champs in a White House ceremony.

“You should be very proud,’’ the President said. “And I want you to know I’m proud of you, too, not just for the wins … because after you hang up that uniform, you immediately put on another uniform: representing the United States of America.’’

President Biden said he wanted to keep his remarks short because he will be giving the commencement speech to the Class of 2024 at the West Point graduation later this month.

The Army football team is recognized as the Commander-in-Chief Trophy champions for 2023 in a White House ceremony on May 6, 2024. DANNY WILD/USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after noon, the President began his remarks in the East Wing by noting the West Point graduates in the audience had “bigger grins on their faces.’’ The audience included Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff C.Q. Brown; and, Congressmen Pat Ryan, Steve Womack, Brett Guthrie and Sanford Bishop. Representing West Point were Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland; Commandant Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson; academic dean Brig. Gen Shane Reeves; and, athletics director Mike Buddie, among others.

“Beat Navy!’’ Rep. Ryan told the President, gaining applause from the audience – Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer, and now represents a large part of the Mid-Hudson in Congress.

Army struggled to a 6-6 record for the second season in a row – missing postseason action again – but the Black Knights were successful in beating Air Force (23-3) and Navy (17-11) to claim the CIC Trophy, a competition that began in 1972 between the football programs at the three service academies.

Army has won the CIC Trophy four times since Jeff Monken took over as head coach in 2014.

“Some folks here know, over the past few seasons, the coach has restarted the old Army football tradition,’’ the President said. “Every time the team takes the field, they now carry the gold and black flag with a skull and crossbones. This flag represents everything the Black Knights stand for: toughness, tenacity, camaraderie, accountability. And you all certainly demonstrated that, coach.’’

“Winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is a source of pride for our program, our storied institution, and the Long Gray Line,’’ Monken said. “Our team was thrilled for formally accept college football’s most coveted award from President Biden.’’

Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, receives a commemorative football jersey in a ceremony to honor Army as the Commander-in-Chief Trophy champs on May 6, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Head coach Jeff Monken assists. DANNY WILD/USA TODAY Sports

Army senior co-captain Jimmy Ciarlo – recently signed as a rookie camp free agent for the New York Jets – was summoned to the podium to present the President with a commemorative jersey with a No. 46 (Biden is the 46th President of the United States). The jersey represented the 3rd Infantry Division that fought in the Iraq War and was used at the Army-Navy Game. There was a “Biden” name patch.

Raising the jersey to the audience with the help of Monken, the President asked: “What do you think?”

“Perfect,’’ the coach said.

“Got to make sure you get my number right,’’ Mr. Biden quipped.

Incidentally, sophomores David Dunston, and outside linebacker, and Seth Reece, a running back, shared uniform No. 46 during the season.

The ceremony lasted nine minutes.

“Thank you, sir,’’ Monken told the President. “Beat Navy!”

“It’s always an honor to be invited to the White House,’’ Buddie said, “especially for the celebration of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. It is such a difficult trophy to earn, and these cadets will remember being here today for the rest of their lives.’’

West Point will host the trophy until Air Force or Navy can claim the title – a three-way tie leaves the prize with the reigning champ. The 2024 series features Navy visiting Air Force on Oct. 5; Army hosting Air Force on Nov. 2; and, Army facing Navy on Dec. 14 in Landover, Maryland, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Air Force has 21 titles (last in 2022), Navy has 16 (last in 2019) and Army 10. The Black Knights won in 1972, 1977, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1996, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2023. The team visited the White House and President Donald Trump in 2019. The COVID pandemic cancelled a 2021 trip.

