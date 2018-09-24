Army football team leaves visiting locker room spotless after loss to Oklahoma

Army gave No. 5 Oklahoma all it could handle on Saturday, nearly pulling off a huge upset.

The Black Knights totally controlled the time of possession and had a chance to take the lead late in the ballgame. An Army interception, however, plus a missed field goal by OU, forced overtime and the Sooners eventually prevailed, 28-21.

After coming so close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season so far, the Black Knights had to be disappointed, but that did not stop them from showing tremendous respect for their host.

This is what the visiting locker room at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium looked like before Army left:

Leave it how you found it. Thanks for the hospitality @OU_Football! pic.twitter.com/QQMPe0y9Pl — Army Equipment (@ArmyEquip) September 23, 2018





As you can see, it’s totally spotless. How cool is that?

The Oklahoma fans showed a ton of respect for Army, too. As the Black Knights left the field, they were given a standing ovation.

#Sooners fans give Army standing ovation when they leave the field. Former Army assistant Tim Kish shook plenty of hands with Army players. pic.twitter.com/SblKSlMzzh — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 23, 2018





That’s great stuff all around.

Army head coach Jeff Monken stands with his team after of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Oklahoma won 28-21 in overtime. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Tiger’s win is the greatest comeback in sports history

• White Sox star says what many think about umpire

• Charles Robinson: Latest flag on Packers’ Matthews may be worst yet

• Rams’ Gurley really isn’t a fan of Thursday games

