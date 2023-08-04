Army football senior captains Connor Finucane, Austin Hill nominated for national awards

With the Army football preseason just underway nominations for two prestigious college football awards have been made for a pair of Black Knights leaders.

Senior captains Connor Finucane and Austin Hill have been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy, respectively. The Outland goes to the nation’s best interior lineman and the Wuerffel is presented to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who exemplifies community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Finucane, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound right tackle, was named a second-team Phil Steele magazine all-Independent schools member in 2022 and is a first-team preseason pick for 2023. The product of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has started 25 consecutive games for an Army offense consistently ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing – in 2022, he played eight times at right guard and four at right tackle.

Army Football's Connor Finucane during Wednesday's practice on August 2, 2023.

“It’s certainly always nice to be recognized,’’ Finucane said following Thursday’s second preseason practice, “but really it’s just a testament to my teammates, the coaches and just the culture here, preparing me to be the best player I can be.’’

Finucane has been making an impact since his freshman season of 2020, when he appeared in 10 games and earned his first start against Tulane.

“I think one of the ways that I have been able to find some success on the field is I've never really been satisfied with my own play and always try to attack weaknesses and always try to seek feedback on how to get better,’’ he said.

Hill was celebrated Tennessee player

Hill is a 6-foot-1, 255-pound defensive lineman from Memphis, and was named Tennessee Mr. Football in 2019 and a three-time first-team all-state linebacker in high school. At West Point he saw action in six games at linebacker as a sophomore in 2021. He made five starts in 12 appearances last season, posting 41 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Army Football's Austin Hill during a press conference following Wednesday's practice on August 2, 2023.

Like many college football awards, initial watch lists are made with players added and removed during the season. Semifinalists and finalists are named toward the end of the season and awards are announced at the College Football Awards show on ESPN in the first week of December.

Last season the Outland Trophy was awarded to Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi and the Wuerffel to Dillan Gibbons of Florida State.

The Army football season opener is September 2 at Louisiana Monroe. The home opener is September 9 against Delaware State.

