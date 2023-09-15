Army football score updates vs. UTSA in Week 3
Coming off its biggest blowout win since the 1950s, Army football will look to score another one on the road this week at Texas-San Antonio.
Game time is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome, with ESPN broadcasting. But you can keep the scoreboard handy here.
The Black Knights (1-1) are still looking to improve after a season-opening loss to Louisiana-Monroe and subsequent drubbing of FCS Delaware State.
“I know we can play a lot better,’’ coach Jeff Monken said after last week's 57-0 romp. “I’m happy for our guys that we won, and certainly to win at home is really important for us. But I know who we’re getting ready to play, and I look at this stretch of games coming up, and we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did today.’’
Army-UTSA score
Army football game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. UTSA
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Betting odds: UTSA by 8.5
