Army football score updates vs. UTSA in Week 3

Coming off its biggest blowout win since the 1950s, Army football will look to score another one on the road this week at Texas-San Antonio.

Game time is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome, with ESPN broadcasting. But you can keep the scoreboard handy here.

The Black Knights (1-1) are still looking to improve after a season-opening loss to Louisiana-Monroe and subsequent drubbing of FCS Delaware State.

“I know we can play a lot better,’’ coach Jeff Monken said after last week's 57-0 romp. “I’m happy for our guys that we won, and certainly to win at home is really important for us. But I know who we’re getting ready to play, and I look at this stretch of games coming up, and we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did today.’’

Army football game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. UTSA

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: UTSA by 8.5

