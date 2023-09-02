Army football score updates vs. Louisiana-Monroe in college football Week 1

Army football is set to begin its 2023 season on the road with a Saturday evening matchup at Louisiana-Monroe (7 p.m., NFL Network).

The last football game Army played ended with a 20-17 double-overtime victory against Navy on Dec. 10. The Black Knights will look to carry that momentum from a 6-6 season into Saturday's opener.

The Warhawks are coming off a 4-8 season under coach Terry Bowden, a former Auburn coach (1993-'98) and son of Florida State icon Bobby Bowden.

Army won last season's matchup with UL-Monroe 48-24 at home in late October and leads the all-time series against the Sun Belt Conference opponent 2-0.

DEPTH CHART: No huge surprises as Army announces football depth chart for season opener

QUESTIONS: Monken: Question marks still remain for new Army football’s offense following preseason camp

Follow along here for live score updates from the game, and check back for our in-game trending and follow-up coverage.

Army football game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. La.-Monroe

KICKOFF: Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET

TV/STREAMING: NFL Network/ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Army by 10

Army football score updates vs. ULM Warhawks

Check back for updates on our live scoreboard that refreshes every 60 seconds as Army football faces Louisiana-Monroe at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Army football score updates vs. La-Monroe college football Week 1