Army football score updates vs. Syracuse in Week 4

Billed a battle of New York, Army football will travel to Syracuse to take on the Orange on Saturday (noon, ACC Network), looking to score a third straight victory.

The Black Knights (2-1) and Orange (3-0) haven't played since 1996 when Donovan McNabb was under center for Syracuse. The Orange have won the last three straight and lead the series 11-10.

Army had two running backs get over 100 yards in last week's win at UTSA in Hayden Reed (108 yards) and Bryson Daily (102). Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader nearly matched those numbers as he ran for 195 yards in the Orange's win over Purdue. He also set a school QB rushing record with four TDs, and he threw for 184 yards.

Army coach Jeff Monken signed a contract extension this week that will keep him in West Point through the 2027 season. We'll see if he can celebrate with a win.

