Army football quite familiar with Texas San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris

When quarterback Frank Harris first enrolled at the University of Texas San Antonio in the fall of 2017, the current true freshmen on the Army football team were only in the seventh grade.

It’s been a long and arduous journey for Harris, 24, who is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the college game: he was twice named a Conference USA all-star and the league’s MVP in 2022. He has been nominated for several prestigious awards.

But before that Harris sat out in 2017, redshirting as a freshman. He lost 2018 to knee injuries. He started four games in 2019 but separated his shoulder and missed the rest of the season.

His life’s fortunes – and improved health – have turned positively since then. Now a graduate student, Harris has completed 67 percent of his career throws for 76 touchdowns and has a reasonable chance to surpass 10,000 yards with a 225-yard effort against Army on Friday night in San Antonio and on ESPN.

By quirk of scheduling, Army is about to face the talented Harris for the fourth time. He completed 23 of 21 throws for 187 yards in a 2019 loss at the Alamodome. He was 3-for-8 for 31 yards and a score in a 2020 setback at home. UTSA visited Michie Stadium on Sept. 10 last season and Harris rallied the Roadrunners to a 41-38 overtime victory, completing 32 of 45 throws for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s like a household name in college football,’’ Monken praised. “He’s had a heck of a career there, and certainly had a great game against us a year ago.’’

Back in the spring, Harris gave serious thought to retiring. He had four surgeries on his left knee between January and April, basically clearing out scar tissue. He made marked improvements in June and July and was named starting quarterback again during preseason camp.

In two games this season, Harris has completed 60 percent of his throws for 423 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 60 yards on 21 carries.

Harris leads an offense that averages 212 yards through the air and 183 on the ground. Joshua Cephus and Tykee Ogle-Kellogg are the busiest receivers, averaging over 10 yards per grab. Running back Kevorian Barnes is averaging almost 5 yards per carry and 103 per game. The run-pass mix has made UTSA very dangerous.

“It’s balancing not getting beat over the top for a big play and having enough guys in the run fit to stop the run,’’ Monken said. “We’ve got to position our guys and tweak our defensive scheme to match their personnel and to match what they’re doing to try to attack us.’’

Monken has a lot of praise for the job head coach Jeff Traylor has done with the Roadrunners, posting marks of 7-5, 12-2 and 11-3 the past three full seasons, marred only by three bowl losses. UTSA left C-USA after last season to join the American Athletic Conference – coincidentally, the AAC is trying to recruit Army from its independent status.

“We certainly have a huge challenge on our hands this week, by far the best opponent that we face all this season … just outstanding,’’ said Army coach Jeff Monken.

“We’re going to have to play really well, much better than we have in the first two weeks, to even give ourselves a chance to be in the football game,’’ Monken added.

Monken was pleased with how his team responded to the opening loss at Louisiana Monroe, storming to a 57-0 victory over Delaware State, from the Football Championship Series (FCS). Army produced eight touchdowns and outgained the Hornets 525-212.

“I think lessons can be learned in a victory as they can in a loss,’’ Monken said. “And I’d much rather learn to play better fundamentally and correct assignments and understand the importance of playing the game really hard through a victory.’’

Army has made a handful of personnel changes to its depth chart for this week. Connor Finucane is back at right tackle and David Hoyt and Lucas Scott will get starts at left tackle and right guard, respectively. Noah Short gets the nod over Ay’Jaun Marshall at wide receiver. On defense, Jackson Powell moves ahead of Trey Sofia at outside linebacker.

Monken said he has no plans to use his quarterbacks beyond Bryson Daily unless the game dictates the move.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football to meet UTSA QB Frank Harris for fourth time