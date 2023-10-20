Army football vs. LSU scouting report: Tigers have rich success, numerous ties to NFL

It’s not too far a stretch to say Army is about to face an NFL team on Saturday night.

Louisiana State – better known as LSU – has produced a pipeline to the pros. Currently, there are 44 alumni on NFL active rosters, seven on reserve or injured, eight on practice squads, in addition to 11 recent cuts and 22 free agents from the NFL ranks.

The Tigers play in Baton Rouge at the famed Death Valley, at 102,321 seats the eighth-largest stadium in the world and No. 6 in the NCAA ranks. Death Valley has roughly 20,000 more seats than MetLife Stadium (Giants/Jets), Lambeau Field (Packers) and AT&T Stadium (Cowboys).

The Tigers have appeared in 22 bowl games in the past 23 seasons (ineligible in 2020). Over the last 50 years, LSU captured national titles – by AP poll or national playoff – in 2003, 2007, 2019. Playing in the stacked Southeastern Conference, LSU has managed to post double-digit wins 12 times this century, including 15-0 in 2019.

It will be a tall task for Army to keep up with LSU – the No. 19 ranked Tigers are 32-point favorites, with an over-under line of 59.5 points. The game will be televised on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“I think you always dream about playing against the best and LSU is the best in a lot of statistical categories offensively,’’ said Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody. “They’re really good at what they do. They’re explosive. … They’re one of the best teams I’ve seen athletically since I’ve been coaching.’’

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has already passed for 2,294 yards (an average of 11 yards per catch, at a 73 percent completion rate) and 22 touchdowns. Wide receivers Malik Nabers (52 catches, 860 yards, 7 TD) and Brian Thomas (39 for 610, 9 TD) are two of his favorite targets. Running back Logan Diggs has rushed for 585 yards and five scores.

“They are incredibly talented and very well-coached,’’ said Army head coach Jeff Monken. LSU second-year coach Brian Kelly is 15-6 with the Tigers and 278-102-2 overall, with notable stops at Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

Monken said it’s games like these that attract players to the program.

“It’s going to be a pretty exciting game,’’ said Army linebacker Leo Lowin. “It’s just a great opportunity for us to put it all out there and kind of show who we are. I think we’re all just really, really excited for that opportunity to make the most of it.’’

Army (2-4) has dropped three in a row, to Syracuse, Boston College and Troy, the latter a first-time shutout loss at home in 20 years.

“There’s a super big sense of urgency,’’ said Army defensive back Max DiDomenico. “We need to win. We need to learn from all of those losses, learn from our mistakes.’’

Army may have to do so without starting quarterback Bryson Daily, who left Saturday’s game against Troy with an unspecified, non-contact injury to his right leg. Daily has received treatments all week but the coaching staff did not indicate whether he participated in practice – he is still listed, though, as the No. 1 QB. Freshman Champ Harris filled in for Daily last week.

The Black Knights are no strangers to facing Power Five conference teams but can’t claim any major wins, bowing to Wake Forest in 2021 and 2022, Wisconsin in 2021, West Virginia in 2020, Michigan in 2019, Oklahoma in 2018 and Ohio State in 2017. Army did beat Missouri (6-7) in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.

“Everybody wants to play in front of a lot of people,’’ said Army co-captain Connor Finucane. A native of Louisiana, Finucane never played at Death Valley but did attend some LSU games. “Everybody wants to play good opponents. And it’s also a great opportunity to test the Army football team, to see what we’re made of.’’

Echoing the coaches Finucane said Army has to cut down on turnovers, create explosive plays on offense, send 10 players toward the ball carrier and execute fundamentals.

More: College football TV, radio, web schedules for 2023

Woody praised LSU’s offensive line for its aggression, ability to pick up stunts and blitzes and finishing their blocks. That may not bode well for an Army defense that struggled to hold Boston College (321 yards rushing).

kmcmillan@th-record.com

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football faces tall task at LSU