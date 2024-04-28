Army football notebook: Linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo signed as free agent by the Jets

Jimmy Ciarlo can hang onto his New Jersey vibe a bit longer.

The Army co-captain has signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. The outside linebacker hails from Ringwood, N.J.

Ciarlo had an impressive outing at Army’s pro day in March, repping 34 on the 225-pound bench press – that would have tied for second-most out of all participants at the NFL scouting combine, and that was by an offensive lineman.

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; Army Black Knights outside linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (7) recovers a fumble against the Troy Trojans during the first half at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Ciarlo made 24 starts for Army the last two seasons. As a senior, Ciarlo posted 29 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Army currently has five active players in the NFL, all as undrafted free agents. Outside linebacker Andre Carter II was the most recent, signing with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2023 NFL Draft. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan is with the Seattle Seahawks; linebacker Cole Christiansen is with the Kansas Cit Chiefs; defensive back Elijah Riley is with the Pittsburgh Penguins; and, lineman Brett Toth is with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Captains named

Rising seniors Bryson Daily, Max DiDomenico, Kyle Lewis and Cody Winokur have been selected as team captains for the 2024 season.

Daily is the incumbent starting quarterback. DiDomenico has started 11 games at safety. Lewis played 12 games on the defensive line last season. Winokur, a defensive lineman, played for Army in 2019 and 2020, served two years on active U.S. Army duty, and returned prior to the 2023 campaign.

Army running back Hayden Reed (8) rushes for a touchdown against Boston College during the second half at Michie Stadium.

Reed returns to team

A depleted running back corps has been boosted with the return of Hayden Reed. In February, Reed left the team prior to the spring practice drills.

Reed made a splash as a freshman in fall 2022, averaging 5 yards per carry in limited duty. As a sophomore, Reed had 50 carries for 205 yards (4.1 per), rushing for two touchdowns and adding four receptions.

His return provides much-needed depth in the backfield, following the graduation of Jakobi Buchanan and Tyson Riley, a fullback-turned-tight end.

