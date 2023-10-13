Army football needs to reverse trend of late collapses as Troy visits West Point

There are games that will always be deemed as got-aways.

Army football can legitimately point to three this season alone.

Louisiana Monroe erased a 10-point gap in the final six minutes, winning 17-13.

Army took a 10-3 lead into halftime at Syracuse but that was probably Fool’s Gold against the unbeaten Orangemen, who rolled off 26 consecutive points for a 29-16 victory.

Then there was last week’s rabbit chase with Boston College. Army trailed the Eagles from the middle of the first quarter onward. The Black Knights rallied for two touchdowns in tough conditions to pull ahead in the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the deal as B.C. rallied for a game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds to play.

As if Army (2-3) needed any reminders – or incentive to reverse this trend on Saturday – it was Troy that performed the deed last season, the Trojans erasing a 9-0 halftime deficit to win 10-9. That loss marked the difference in Army’s failure to secure a winning record and a third consecutive bowl berth.

Army head coach Jeff Monken doesn’t quite like the term “revenge” but that game is still fresh on the minds of the players as Troy visits Michie Stadium for a rare late-afternoon contest that can make or break the Black Knights’ postseason chances.

“Like any human being, when they suffer a loss or a failure there’s disappointment, there’s discouragement. It’s human nature,’’ Monken said. “But what our team hasn’t done is allow that to affect their attitude, to come out to work and get better. … Our guys are playing the game really hard. They care deeply about each other, they care deeply about this program.

“Winning is important. It’s important here. It’s important in the army. It matters to our guys and more than they just want to win. I think our guys are willing to do the things that it takes to win and they continue to show that with the way they practice and the attention to detail that they display in fundamental work and just the speed that they play the game.

The players have already moved on from the B.C. setback.

“That loss hurts,’’ said receiver Casey Reynolds, “but on to the next.’’

“You lose tough games … I mean, stuff happens,’’ said freshman center Brady Small. “That’s football. We don’t let that bother us. We’re moving on to Troy, a great team and very well coached, so on to the next.’’

Troy has been one of the most successful teams in the nation the past two seasons. The Trojans were 12-2 last season, with a Sun Belt championship victory and win in the Cure Bowl. This year Troy stumbled to Kansas State and James Madison for a 1-2 start but has since beaten Western Kentucky, Georgia State and Arkansas State.

Three-time all-conference running back Kimani Vidal leads the nation with 835 rushing yards (a year after rushing for 1,132; he has 3,184 career yards). He had 248 yards in the opener against Stephen F. Austin, 156 vs. Western Kentucky and had an explosive day last Saturday with 245 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas State. Couple that with sixth-year quarterback Gunnar Watson, who is averaging 256.5 yards per game, with four different Trojans posting touchdown grabs.

On the other side, Troy has the No. 11 ranked run defense in the country and Army has slipped precipitously from its usual perch of a top-three rushing offense to No. 21 overall.

“Troy has grown offensively,’’ said defensive coordinator Nate Woody. “I think they have receivers that are good as anybody we’ve faced. I think the quarterback is playing really well and the tailback is one of the best in the country right now, so we’ve got a great challenge.’’

Troy will be making its first trip to the Northeast since a 1994 visit to UConn, and the Trojans will get a taste of the rainy weather that has plagued the region the past several weekends. Monken was envious as Boston College rushed for 299 yards during wet and windy conditions, and he said half of those gains came on yards after contact. Translation: Army didn’t do a good job with its tackling, so Monken is looking for a better performance.

More: College football TV, radio, web schedules for 2023

Troy is listed as a 5.5-point favorite with an over-under of 42.5. Army hasn't dropped three in a row since the middle of the 2021 season.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football shakes off Boston College setback as Troy visits