Army football needs to gather victories to become bowl eligible

The calendar reads the first week of October but, in a sense, the postseason clock is already ticking loudly for Army football.

It’s simple math, really: Army needs six wins to be bowl eligible and the Black Knights have just one thus far (the 57-0 victory over FCS team Delaware State doesn’t count). That means, Army must win five of its final seven games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

The next three weeks can be make-or-break, with two home games with Boston College (2-3) from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Troy (3-2) from the Sun Belt Conference and a trip to Louisiana State (3-2) from the Southeastern Conference. Army has struggled against schools from the ACC, lost to Troy a year ago and, well, LSU is ranked No. 23 nationally.

Army is staked as a three-point favorite against Boston College – the Eagles were once a busy rival (the schools met 24 times between 1975-2001) but the clubs haven’t met since 2013.

BC lost in overtime to Northern Illinois, nipped Holy Cross at home, dropped a heart breaker to Florida State, got pounded at Louisville and won a home thriller last Saturday against Virginia.

“This is a very good football team and it’s going to be a tough game to win,’’ Army coach Jeff Monken said of BC.

Monken is well aware of the importance of this game.

“It’s a game we’ve got to win if we hope to be in the conversation for postseason play,’’ he said. “I think that it’s okay to acknowledge that and recognize that the goal at this level is to play in bowl games. Not everybody can make the (championship) playoffs but there’s a lot of us that can make the postseason and play in bowl games … so this is an important game for us.

“If we don’t win it, it doesn’t mean there’s no chance for us but it certainly makes it harder. Our guys are smart … I think they recognize that but it’s not something we talk about. There’s a sense of urgency, for sure.’’

After LSU, Army hosts Massachusetts (1-5), plays Air Force (5-0) in Denver, hosts FCS Holy Cross (3-2) and Coastal Carolina (2-3) and takes on Navy (1-3) in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 9. The likelihood is Army, if qualified, would play in the second tier of bowl games from Dec. 16-24.

Monken has revitalized the program since his arrival in 2014. From 2016 to 2021, Army qualified for five bowl games, winning four. The Black Knights went 6-6 in 2022 but two of the wins (Villanova, Colgate) came against FCS squads so Army was ineligible.

Boston College is the first opponent from a Power Five conference to visit Michie Stadium since Wake Forest in 2021 and Duke in 2016 – both of those schools also visited Michie Stadium in 2015, as did Rutgers.

“I think they’re excited about playing this game on Saturday, certainly a big opponent for us to play,’’ Monken said. “That’s why our guys come to school here. I think they get excited about playing these games against these Power Five opponents … who wouldn’t? I mean, ever since they start putting the pads on to play football they dreamed to play at the highest level and, frankly for me, I really enjoy having the opportunity to coach.’’

This season, Army withered in a loss at Louisiana Monroe, beat up on Delaware State, earned a quality win at Texas San Antonio and the team went stagnant in the latter portion of a loss at Syracuse.

“We are still a ways away from where I’d like for us to be,’’ Monken said. “The fundamental things are really what I look at, not necessarily how many points we score, (like) how many sacks we get … how we’re blocking and sustaining blocks; are we doing a good job of being tacklers that terminate plays when our guys get their hands on the ball carrier; are we doing a good job of taking care of the ball.’’

