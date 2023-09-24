Army football lineman Andre Miller discharged from Syracuse hospital, back at West Point

Army junior lineman Andre Miller was released from a Syracuse hospital and is back at West Point on Sunday, per the athletic communications department.

"Andre continues to be in the care of our amazing medical staff and support team,'' the release said, quoting a Tweet by the Army Football account. "We thank you for all your thoughts and prayers over the last 24 hours.''

Miller was injured early in the fourth quarter in Saturday's loss at Syracuse University. On the play, SU quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for a 6-yard gain. Army linebacker Trey Sofia rushed in to make the stop and bounced off Shrader. Miller was coming from another angle and took the brunt of a helmet-to-helmet clash with Sofia. Miller took a step backward and fell to the turf, face down.

Army defensive lineman Dre Miller (97) is helped by medical trainers after suffering an injury against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Head coach Jeff Monken, right, looks on. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Medical personnel from both teams tended to Miller on the field for about 10 minutes while members of both teams kneeled nearby. Miller was placed on a backboard and placed atop a motorized cart - at that point, players from both teams approached him and extended their well wishes. In the post-game press conference, Army head coach Jeff Monken said Miller could communicate and felt a tingling sensation in his extremities.

More: Army loses lineman to scary injury, falters in second half of setback at Syracuse

It was reported Miller was sent to a nearby trauma center. It is unclear whether he was discharged Saturday night or Sunday.

Army players and Syracuse head coach Dino Babers offered their well wishes following the game.

army defensive lineman Dre Miller is carted off the field as his teammates gather around him in the fourth quarter game against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Another injury was suffered by slotback Ay'Jaun Marshall, who has had a tough go to the start of his season. Midway through the third quarter Marshall caught a swing pass from quarterback Bryson Daily and was tackled by Justin Barron for a 3-yard gain. Marshall told someone he thought his right ankle was rolled upon but TV replays apparently showed Barron gave his leg an extra turn. He had to be helped off the field, keeping his right foot off the ground. He was seen walking gingerly after the game.

Army has a bye week. The Black Knights host Boston College on Oct. 7.

kmcmillan@ th-record.com

X / Twitter: @KenMcMillan THR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army lineman Andre Miller leaves hospital, returns to West Point