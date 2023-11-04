Army clocks Air Force, knocking Falcons from ranks of the unbeatens

Army entered at 2-6 and Air Force was 8-0. That’s why they play the games between service academies.

The Black Knights of the Hudson knocked the Falcons from the undefeated ranks, 23-3, on Saturday in Denver.

Army had lost five in a row entering, including a defeat to UMass in its previous game.

Bryson Daly led the Army attack, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Daly had more rushing yards himself in the 36 carries than Air Force’s entire vaunted rushing attack had in the game.

Air Force QB Zac Larrier had three fumbles, lost two, and threw two picks. Overall, the Falcons lost four fumbles.

The Falcons came into the game averaging 300 rushing yards per game — 5.2 yards per carry. They were limited to 155 yards on 40 carries

🚨UPSET WATCH🚨@ArmyWP_Football hold a 20-point lead over #25 @AF_Football Catch the second half now on @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/rHPl3ZG6vv — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

BRYSON DAILY TO THE HOUSE@ArmyWP_Football grab the early lead pic.twitter.com/TFA1T0PbDL — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

Top stat: CBS Sports Randy Cross telling viewers Air Force QB Zac Larrier came into the game against Army with 0 turnovers, but today he has fumbled twice and thrown a pick leading to the 20-point deficit. — Rudy Martzke (@FakeRudyMartzke) November 4, 2023

All the Cadets have to do to win the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy? Beat Navy next month.

In case you are wondering, if the round-robin between the service academies winds up with each 1-1, the Air Force would keep the trophy because it won it last season.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire