Army celebrates return of Tyrell Robinson, lose late to Boston College

Boston College beat Army at its own game and on the Black Knights’ home field.

The visiting Eagles were successful on 11 third- and fourth-down conversion plays, a key in piling up 299 rushing yards and an eight-minute possession advantage. B.C. chewed up nearly five minutes and 62 yards late in the fourth quarter, punching in a 1-yard touchdown with 25 seconds to play for a 27-24 victory before 34,017 rain-drenched fans at West Point’s Michie Stadium.

B.C. quarterback Thomas Castellanos, a transfer from Central Florida, lived up to his recent billing, rushing for 142 yards on 31 carries and scoring on touchdown runs of 20, 4, 10 and the winner from 1.

“(It’s) just disappointing because it's one we could have won had we done a few more … things better,’’ Army head coach Jeff Monken said.

Army (2-3) has fallen two weeks in a row to Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Boston College (3-3) has won two in a row for the first time since Nov. 2021.

The best news of the day was the return of Army running back Tyrell Robinson after one year of absence with a severe knee injury. Robinson got the second carry of the blustery afternoon, had seven carries for 31 yards and scored on a 10-yard run early in the third quarter, sparking a 21-7 scoring run.

“It was definitely a great feeling,’’ said Robinson, who was injured in last year’s game at Wake Forest.

Down 10-3 after a first half that Monken called “embarrassing” for all involved, Army got a 6-yard touchdown run from Hayden Reed in the third quarter, and quarterback Bryson Daily zipped a 9-yard scoring pass between two defenders to tight end Tyson Riley for a 24-20 lead with 11:43 to play.

The Black Knights were primed to put away the Eagles, taking possession near midfield with 7:19 remaining. On a third-down-and-2 play from the 50, Daily rolled left and, just before getting crushed by a defender, flipped a short pass to Reed, who caught the tricky throw and sprinted down the sideline for a score. The play was called back upon video review for an illegal forward pass: In the speed of the moment, Daily didn’t realize he had reached the B.C. 47 for the first down and his awkward toss found Reed at the 46.

“They (the defense) crashed late so I tried to get it out there to Hayden, and I guess it was in front of him,’’ Daily said. “I really thought it was behind or even with me, but it was a tough break for us.

“I thought we could make a play and win the game,’’ he added.

The end result: Army had to kick from its own 48, normally reliable Cooper Allan shanked a 14-yard punt off to the right (his second bad kick of the day) and Boston College was set up for its game-winning drive.

It was the Castellanos show on the final drive. On fourth down from the Army 31, he gained the necessary 4 yards with a burst to the left side. On third down from the 20, Castellanos ran left, broke a tackle and ran 18 yards to the 2. Following two failed goal-line calls to Kyle Robichaux, Castellanos used the seal-off blocks of tight end George Takacs and Robichaux to run off the right side untouched from the 1.

“It's hard, it's tough,’’ Quindrelin Hammonds said of the late setback. He had a 21-yard interception to set up the Quinn Maretzki 22-yard field goal in the first quarter, capping a stalled drive that Monken pointed to as a missed opportunity. “A lot of these games come down to one or two plays, and I think that those are plays that we can definitely make in the future. So just take what we can, let's keep getting better and focus on next week.’’

Army hosts Troy at 3:30 p.m. Saturday – the Trojans rallied for a 10-9 home victory last season – and then the Black Knights head to No. 23 LSU on Oct. 21.

“(We’ll) get back to work like we do every Sunday,’’ Daily said. “Same as a win, same as a loss. We'll get back to work and we’ll get better.’’

