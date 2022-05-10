Army Black Knights Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Army Black Knights Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Army Black Knights Preview

Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule

LB Andre Carter, Jr.

The 6-7, 260-pound pass rusher came into his own last season with 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 18.5 tackles for loss. A disruptive force, he picked off a pass, blocked a kick, forced four fumbles, and seemingly did just about everything else for the Black Knight D.

RB Tyrell Robinson, Jr.

5-9, 180, 72 carries for 609 yards (8.5 ypc) with 3 scores, and was second on the team with 12 catches for 340 yards and 3 TDs. Averaged 12.8 yards per punt return.

FB Jakobi Buchanan, Sr.

6-0, 260, 136 carries for 504 yards (3.7 ypc) and 12 scores

S Marquel Broughton, Sr.

5-10, 205, 80 tackles, 2 INT, 6 broken up passes, 3 TFL

FB Tyson Riley, Jr.

6-2, 260, 44 carries, 198 yards (4.5 ypc), 2 TDs

CB Cameron Jones, Sr.

5-9, 180, 26 tackles, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble

QB Tyhier Tyler, Sr.

5-8, 185, 3-of-7 passes for 79 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 125 carries for 486 yards, 7 TDs

C Connor Bishop, Sr.

6-3, 275 pound center who can play guard. Three-year starter

CB Jabari Moore, Jr.

5-11, 195, 50 tackles, 2 INT, 7 broken up passes

OT Jordyn Law, Soph.

6-4, 275, returning starter at left tackle

