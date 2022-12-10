Army beats Navy 20-17 in the first overtime game in Army-Navy history

Army capitalized on a Navy fumble at the goal line to beat the Midshipmen 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday.

Navy’s Anton Hall Jr. fumbled just a yard away from the end zone on third down. The Black Knights recovered and simply played for a game-winning field goal. And Quinn Maretzki converted that 39-yard kick.

The game entered overtime at 10-10 after a four-quarter slugfest. It then was the total opposite in the first overtime as both teams scored TDs on their first plays. Army struck first with a 25-yard run by Markel Johnson. Navy’s Xavier Arline then hit Maquel Haywood out of the backfield for a 25-yard TD on its possession. The pass to Haywood was Navy’s first completion of the night.

The game was the first to go to overtime in the over 100-year history of the series. There were seven ties before overtime was introduced in college football in 1996.

The win means Army finishes the season at 6-6 while Navy ends 2022 at 4-8. The Midshipmen beat Army in 2021 after Army had won four of the last five meetings. Navy's lead in the series is now down to 62-54-7.

Army’s only TD in regulation came late in the second quarter when Noah Short blocked a Navy punt. After Short came in unblocked, Jabril Williams recovered the ball in the end zone and barely kept himself from rolling out of bounds.

The TD put the Black Knights up 7-3 at halftime despite having 33 total yards of offense through the first 30 minutes.

Navy’s TD then came on its second possession of the second half when Hall broke it 77 yards untouched for a TD. The teams traded six punts before Maretzki kicked his first field goal to tie the game with 1:53 to go.

Arline led all rushers with 28 carries for 102 yards despite dealing with a leg injury that he sustained early in the game. Hall rushed for 99 yards while Army’s Tyheir Tyler led the Black Knights with 62 yards on 23 carries. Navy rushed 57 times for 259 yards while Army rushed 48 times for 125 yards. The teams combined to go 3-of-16 passing for 53 yards.