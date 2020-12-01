Army and Navy reveal special uniforms they'll wear during Dec. 12 rivalry game

We now know what Army and Navy will be wearing when they play each other on Dec. 12.

The two teams revealed their special uniforms on Tuesday. Army (7-2) is the home team and will be wearing olive green jerseys to honor the soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. The infantry’s shoulder insignia is also on the team’s helmets.

“Among the division, the Wolfhounds struck fear into the enemy with their ferocious fighting nature in combat,” Army said. “The Wolfhounds live up their motto with a no fear on earth mindset.”

We honor the past by re-telling the story of ‘Tropic Lightning.’ A story of valor, courage and sacrifice. Inspired, humbled and motivated by the soldiers that came before us, we don their patches adopt their mottos and hold their deeds close to our hearts.”

Navy’s uniforms celebrate the 175 years of the Naval Academy. The helmets and shoulderpads have a marble pattern in tribute to the marble at the academy.

“The stone is a prominent accent on the Naval Academy grounds and can be seen in the crypt of John Paul Jones and within Bancroft Hall,” Navy (3-5) said. “Jones – who has been laid to rest in the Naval Academy Chapel – is the Father of the American Navy. Bancroft Hall – the largest dormitory in the country – is named after George Bancroft who founded the Naval Academy during his time as Secretary of the Navy.”

Game is being played at Army

The annual game won’t be played in Philadelphia as originally scheduled because of COVID-19.

The teams announced earlier this fall that Army would host Navy at Michie Stadium. It’s the first time the game has been played at West Point since 1943. The game was moved so that both midshipmen and cadets could attend the game.

The game time of 3 p.m. ET on CBS is unchanged, though the two teams won’t have the Saturday to themselves like they typically do in a normal season. As of now, there are over 30 other games scheduled for that day, including Michigan and Ohio State.

President Donald Trump was at the 2019 Army-Navy game. Navy won to snap a three-game Army win streak. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

