Army with 79-yard touchdown pass against Air Force

Army is known for its rushing attack. The Cadets, however, took to the air and scorched Air Force in the annual battle of service academies on Saturday.

Christian Anderson found Tyrell Robinson all alone down the sidelines and the running back did the rest, completing a 79-yard touchdown play.

In the third quarter, Anderson was 4-of-5 for 146 yards. Two of the completions went to Robinson and were good for 115 yards.

Army led Air Force, 14-3, after the scoring play.

The Falcons didn’t have the same good fortune with their aerial attempt.