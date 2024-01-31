Armstrong, young teammates lead Wildcats past Red Raiders

Jan. 30—SHANNON — Once Jonathan Armstrong got warmed up, all the momentum swung Calhoun City's way Tuesday night.

Playing on a sore knee, the senior scored all 15 of his points in the second half as the No. 9-ranked Wildcats pulled away from Shannon for a 61-54 win. Armstrong, Calhoun City's best player, didn't start the game but played most of it.

"Today he was kind of nursing his knee a little bit, but I'm glad he got a chance to play today, and he's back loose now," Calhoun City coach Daren Coffey said. "He's the leader of the guys; he's the one that makes them go."

Armstrong is surrounded by youth, with two freshmen and two sophomores in Tuesday's starting lineup. They all contributed, especially freshman guard Jus'zyant Garvin, who scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Garvin scored 11 of his points in the second half and tightened down on defense.

"I thought he was kind of dragging around at three-quarters speed sometimes, and he picked it up second half, started getting more steals. ... He did a good job adjusting in the second half," Coffey said.

Calhoun City (16-8) led 27-26 at halftime, and Armstrong couldn't find his shot. He found it in the third quarter, when he scored nine points and sparked a 13-2 run that carried over into the fourth.

His fast-break layup gave the Wildcats their first double-digit lead of the game, at 54-44, with 5:43 left.

Shannon (11-8) later responded with six straight points to make it a 58-52 game with 1:15 to go. But the Red Raiders could get no closer.

"You just have to make good decisions against that press and go attack," Shannon coach Cedric Brim said. "Sometimes we did tonight, and sometimes we didn't."

Jordan Medcalf led Shannon with 16 points. J.Q. Huddleston provided a big boost off the bench, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

(G) Calhoun City 68, Shannon 28: Keela Powell poured in 39 points — including 26 in the first half — as the No. 10 Wildcats (19-1) cruised. Kaya Ford scored 12 to lead Shannon (7-13).

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Armstrong scored nine points during Calhoun City's 13-2 run in the second half.

Point Maker: Garvin shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 at the free throw line.

Talking Point: "He's injured, so we had to get him back right so he could help us carry out the win." — Garvin, on Armstrong

brad.locke@journalinc.com