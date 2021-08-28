Armstrong, Townsend connect for game-winner

Aug. 28—SHANNON — A fourth-quarter miracle was in the cards for Pontotoc on Friday night.

Quarterback Conner Armstrong found senior Nic Townsend for the game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass as time expired for the 33-32 win over Shannon.

Just the play before, the duo wasn't on the same page — resulting in an incompletion. The junior signal caller said he never wavered in the decision to trust his wide receiver on the final play.

"We've played football together for so many years," said Armstrong. "We know each other. We know how to connect easy. He sat that (route) down and I saw the opening so I took it, and he worked the rest of it."

It was a back-and-forth fourth quarter that combined for five touchdowns and 32 points.

The Warriors (1-0) took their first lead of the game early in the fourth after Jordan Ball raced in for an 11-yard score and Andru Berry added the two-point conversion for the 21-20 edge.

Shannon quarterback Jamarcus Shines had a huge period with a touchdown pass to Keytravious Shannon, and then after Armstrong answered with a 2-yard score for Pontotoc, Shines responded with a 2-yard run of his own for the 32-27 lead with 4:44 left.

Shannon led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter after a 20-yard touchdown pass from Shines to Jikeis Tucker and a 75-yard pick-six from J.R. Riles.

Two rushing scores from Armstrong in the second quarter brought the Warriors back to a 14-13 deficit at the half.

Tucker had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Shannon took a 20-13 lead into the fourth.

Extra Points

Turning Point: A botched snap on a Shannon punt attempt with 31 seconds left gave Pontotoc a short field at the Red Raiders' 31-yard line, setting up the final drive.

Point Man: Armstrong was 8 of 18 for 164 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He added three rushing scores to his total.

Talking Point: "Everybody in this stadium thought we were out, but these guys kept doing it. We did the same thing last year against New Albany. They never die, they never give up." — Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter.

Notes

—Shines accounted for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

—Shannon outgained Pontotoc 398 to 328 on offense.

—Next week, Pontotoc hosts Grenada; Shannon visits New Hope.

