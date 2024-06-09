Armstrong linked with Celtic return - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Celtic are considering re-signing Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 32, following his release by Southampton. (Football Insider)

Scotland coach Steve Clarke is confident Celtic's possession-based football will help Anthony Ralston integrate into the national team at Euro 2024 without any problem. (Herald - subscription)

Germany great Philipp Lahm urges the current side to start Euro 2024 with an "emphatic" win over Scotland. (Herald - subscription)

