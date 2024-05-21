Armstrong for the Euros? Pundits split over Killie winger

Kilmarnock star Danny Armstrong should be on the way to Germany in Scotland's Euros squad, according to three BBC Scotland pundits.

Leanne Crichton, Peter Grant and Steven Thompson all selected the winger in their preferred squad, while Armstrong was omitted by Michael Stewart, Neil McCann and Tom English.

Armstrong will discover his fate on Wednesday morning when Steve Clarke's 28-man Scotland party is announced, with two unlucky players set to drop out before the tournament.

The 26-year-old has never been capped above under-16 level for Scotland, but assisted 10 goals for Kilmarnock this season as they finished fourth in the Premiership and secured European football.

His 16 goal contributions (six goals, 10 assists), follows a tally of 17 from last season (nine goals, eight assists).

