'Armstrong could be Scotland wildcard'

With the involvement of injured duo Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey at Euro 2024 very much in doubt, Steve Clarke could have a problem to solve at right-wing back.

Perhaps the Scotland boss only has to look at his previous employer to find a potential solution.

Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong has been a standout at Rugby Park this term, playing either as a right-wing back or winger in Derek McInnes' Europe-chasing side.

The 26-year-old has provided 10 assists and scored six goals in the Premiership this term, all while creating 78 chances across 33 games.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Podcast, coach and analyst John Walker "could see Armstrong as a wildcard".

"I could see it just because he's got flexibility in different positions," Walker adds.

"He allows you to play him as a wing-back and he allows you to have an actual winger in the squad, which we're desperately lacking and don't have to maybe change the system.

"But I think Hickey will still be there. I know he won't have played [for Brentford], but he'll be there and he'll play."