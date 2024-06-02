Armstead release gives 49ers $18M in 2024 salary-cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There is a silver lining to the 49ers losing their longest-tenured player this offseason.

San Francisco's post-June 1 release of defensive tackle Arik Armstead created $18 million in 2024 salary cap space for the 49ers, per Over the Cap.

Due to multiple restructures, Armstead's contract leaves San Francisco with $25.9 million in dead money to be spread out over the 2024 and 2025 NFL seasons. The 49ers will have a dead cap hit of $10.3 million this season and $15.6 million in 2025.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle had been with San Francisco for his entire nine-year NFL career after being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. The former 49ers captain signed a three-year, $43 million dollar contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, later saying he felt "disrespected" by San Francisco's final offer before he was released.

Armstead's official release leaves the 49ers with approximately $25 million in 2024 cap space, per Over the Cap. That gives San Francisco the flexibility to either allocate those additional funds toward contract extensions for a key player like wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, or potentially roll a substantial chunk of it over to the 2025 season when the 49ers will have significantly less cap space to work with.

Armstead was a prominent figure during his time in the Bay Area, serving as a leader on and off the field while regularly serving the Northern California community with his philanthropic endeavors. The 30-year-old had a knack for stepping up in big games, finishing with the second-most playoff sacks in franchise history (eight), trailing only Nick Bosa (10).

As Armstead begins a new chapter in his career, he leaves his longtime team with a parting gift. How San Francisco decides to use the extra cap space will be a key storyline as the 2024 NFL season approaches.

