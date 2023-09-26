Armstead offers insightful look at 49ers game check, take-home pay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Ever wonder what an NFL game check looks like? Arik Armstead has you covered.

The 49ers defensive lineman took to TikTok on Monday to share his own for "educational purposes," he said, revealing how taxes and his restructured contract impact his take-home pay (h/t Niners Wire).

NFL players under contract are paid each week, from the start of the season to its end. Each game check includes a portion of the player's annual salary, but money from bonuses is typically doled out as different lump sums throughout the season.

Armstead explained that when the 49ers restructured his five-year, $85 million contract, they converted his salary into a signing bonus for cap relief. All in all, Armstead's gross earnings for this particular check were about $390,000, and his take-home pay was just under $200,000.

As San Francisco's longest-tenured player, Armstead has more than earned his money. Now, the 49ers Faithful hope he and the rest of the team can earn a Super Bowl trophy.

