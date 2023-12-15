Armstead, Hargrave out for 49ers-Cards; Greenlaw, Ward questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will be short-handed on defense when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 49ers must test their NFC West dominance with three defensive starters out of action and two more listed as questionable due to injuries.

Defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, and linebacker Oren Burks were ruled out, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Also, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Charvarius Ward are questionable.

The 49ers have won all four games this season against division opponents and carry an 11-game NFC West win streak into Sunday’s game. It’s the longest win streak for any NFC West team since division realignment in 2002.

Burks is expected to miss multiple games due to knee tendinitis. Burks starts in the 49ers’ base package and is one of the core special-teams players. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is likely to play in place of Burks.

The 49ers (10-3) enter Week 15 in the top spot in the NFC playoff picture with the head-to-head tie-breakers edges over Philadelphia and Dallas. Both teams are 10-3 and battling for the NFC East title.

The 49ers still have some depth at defensive tackle, and will likely turn to Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens to take over starting roles. Kalia Davis is expected to see significant action as a rotation player. The 49ers would be expected to elevate T.Y. McGill or Alex Barrett from the practice squad, too.

Ward did not practice, but he was seen Friday working with the team’s strength and conditioning staff. Ward was running zig-zags as he continues his recovery after exiting the 49ers’ Week 14 game due to a groin injury.

The 49ers also have the depth to compensate at cornerback if Ward is unable to play. Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas would start on the outside, and Isaiah Oliver can slide back into the spot of nickel back in passing situations.

Both offensive guards — Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks — are listed as questionable. Veteran Jon Feliciano would be the first backup in line to start.

Here is the 49ers’ injury report for their Week 15 game at the Cardinals:

Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

Questionable

RG Spencer Burford (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle/hip)

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

G Aaron Banks (hip)

