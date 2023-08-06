Armstead claims healthy Kinlaw looks like a ‘new player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Arik Armstead has been impressed by what he's seen from Javon Kinlaw during training camp.

Speaking on KNBR's "Papa and Lund" show Friday, the 49ers veteran explained what has caught his eye after watching a healthy Kinlaw make plays.

"I see a guy that is finally feeling good, being able to play without pain is a relief when you can actually use your ability and go out there and stack days, keep playing the game that you love and get better and better," Armstead told Greg Papa and John Lund. "When I dealt with injuries early in my career, your development is just slowed a little bit because you're not getting those reps.

"You're not going through those games, not going through those practices where you can get better and get those reps. So that's very exciting for him -- he looks like a completely new person."

Drafted No. 14 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Kinlaw played sparingly the last two seasons mainly due to injury issues. In the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons, Kinlaw played only 10 total games because of a variety of injuries.

Armstead noted that he's "happy" to see Kinlaw playing well in training camp because injuries can take a toll on an athlete's mental health and affect how they perform, which Armstead can attest to from his own personal experience.

"You feel isolated when you can't help your teammates win games so I've dealt with all those things and I've been on the other side of those things and I was happy to see, I've been very fortunate to be a teammate of his, trying to help him, share my experience and get him to another place," Armstead continued.

"And he's amazing right now, he's going to help our team win a lot of games this year and I love to see it."

Now that he's fully healthy, Kinlaw looks to have increased production in the 2023 NFL season, which makes sense considering many around the 49ers organization have noticed a "fire" within the 25-year-old.

Steve Wilks, San Francisco's defensive coordinator, also is one of those who have been impressed by Kinlaw's showcase so far.

"I think he's fresh, I think he's healthy," Wilks told reporters Friday, "You see him, a lot of explosion off the line, violent hands, and really he's playing with a lot of confidence right now.

"I love when I see him, when the play is down the field and he turns and runs about 30-45 yards down the field, it's phenomenal just to see a man of that size move the way he does. So I'm happy right now where he is and hopefully, he can continue to progress."

With Kinlaw looking like he's overcome his injury troubles, the expectations for him will be high heading into the season.

If he is able to have a consistent role for the 49ers this season, San Francisco's defense will once again be a sight to behold and a menace to overcome for opposing teams.



