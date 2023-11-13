Armstead calls out Scherff for ‘dirty play' in 49ers-Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 49ers' decisive 34-3 victory Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars might have been what the doctor ordered for San Francisco, but it was painful for defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

The game got off to a great start for Armstead, who shared a sack with Javon Hargrave to end the first series of the game at EverBank Stadium.

But later in the first quarter, Armstead went down with a right knee injury on a play in which he was looking to beat Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff with an inside spin move while rushing quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“He tripped me, kicked me in my knee and kind of messed up my day,” Armstead said of Scherff, a nine-year NFL veteran and five-time Pro Bowl performer.

Armstead remained down on the turf for a while as 49ers medical personnel tended to him. He moved slowly to the team’s sideline and was able to return to the game a short time later.

Armstead finished the game with three tackles and a half-sack while playing 34 snaps in the game. Armstead figures to be sore for a while, but he said he should be fine after Scherff kicked him with his left cleat.

“I didn't know what happened,” Armstead said of Scherff. “I have a lot of respect for him, but tripping me, kicking me in my knee, [I] could have got seriously hurt. It was just a dirty play.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast