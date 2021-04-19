Armoni Brooks hits five 3-pointers off bench as Rockets beat Magic

Recent signing Armoni Brooks connected on five 3-pointers, helping lift the Houston Rockets to a 114-110 win (box score) on Sunday in Orlando.

Using a lightning-quick release, Brooks scored a career-high 16 points in Sunday’s victory. In five games with the Rockets, the University of Houston product is now shooting 11-of-21 on 3-pointers (52.4%).

Just 22 years old, the 6-foot-3 guard is currently on a two-way contract with Houston for the rest of the 2020-21 season. However, the Rockets do have portions of their mid-level exception (MLE) left for this season, which could allow them to sign Brooks for future years, if they desire.

Other standouts from Sunday’s win included Christian Wood (25 points, 10 rebounds); Kelly Olynyk (24 points, 7 rebounds); and Kevin Porter Jr. (22 points, 7 assists). The victory, which came with five-time All-Star John Wall sitting out for planned maintenance, snapped a five-game losing streak for the Rockets (15-42) and provided a clear morale boost.

The Magic (18-39) were led by Dwayne Bacon’s 22 points. See below for a compilation of highlights and postgame reaction.

Related

Rockets signing former University of Houston standout Armoni Brooks Rockets plan to spend more of 2020-21 mid-level exception

ARMONI BROOKS! 🔥 5-6 FROM THREE! — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) April 19, 2021